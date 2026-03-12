“Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne”: Jack Osbourne and wife Aree welcome baby daughter and name her after the Prince Of Darkness

Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree have welcomed a baby girl and named her after Jack’s late father Ozzy Osbourne.

The couple announced via Instagram this morning (March 12) that Ozzy Matilda Osbourne was born at 8:49am on March 5, weighing 7lbs 12oz (3.52kg). The photo they posted also contains a plush bat in reference to the Prince Of Darkness. She’s their second child after three-year-old Maple; Jack shares another three daughters – Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora – with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack first revealed that Aree was pregnant at the end of last year, shortly after he left the jungle on UK reality TV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. He called the news a “healthy distraction” and “partly healing” amidst the grief he felt after the death of Ozzy during the summer.

Ozzy died aged 76 on July 22, following a heart attack at his Buckinghamshire home. 17 days before he passed, he played his farewell show Back To The Beginning at Villa Park Stadium – a stone’s throw away from where he grew up in Aston, Birmingham – where he performed sets with both his solo band and the other founding members of Black Sabbath. Support came from a who’s who of rock and metal, including Metallica, Tool, Guns N’ Roses and Gojira.

Jack, 40, is the youngest child of Ozzy and music mogul and TV personality Sharon Osbourne. He rose to prominence by appearing in the MTV reality series The Osbournes in the early 2000s, alongside his mum, dad and older sister Kelly (eldest sibling Aimee refused to participate). He and Ozzy later co-hosted the travel series Ozzy And Jack’s World Detour from 2016 to 2018.

Jack entered the I’m A Celebrity… jungle in November and opened up about the “shock” of losing his father. Talking to fellow contestant Lisa Riley, best known for her performance in soap opera Emmerdale, he called the Back To The Beginning show the “ultimate mic drop”.

“We knew he was sick for a while, but it was definitely a shock,” he added. “It was like… we didn’t think it’d be that quick. It was the ultimate mic drop: do a massive, big gig and then was like, ‘Alright, I’m done.’”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He also said that Ozzy would have been “so supportive” of Jack entering the jungle. “He’s looking at me, being like, ‘What the [fuck] are you doing?’” he laughed. “He’d be so supportive of this. The whole family was. They were like, ‘Absolutely, go do it.’”

Ozzy’s death was met with a wave of tributes from fans and peers. En route to his funeral at the end of July, his cortège passed through the streets of Birmingham, where tens of thousands of fans lined the streets to pay their respects. Last month, pop singer Robbie Williams led a performance of the Prince Of Darkness’ solo song No More Tears at the Brit Awards.