Guns N' Roses announce stadium tour in Australia and New Zealand with Airbourne

Guns N' Roses have announced more shows on their 2026 world tour. Following stints in Latin America, the US and Europe, the band will head to Australia and New Zealand for seven stadium shows.

The schedule kicks off on the final night of the Adelaide Grand Final – the annual Australian motor racing event – on November 29, followed by Oz shows in Townsville (December 2), Brisbane (December), Newcastle (December 8), Melbourne (December 11), and Sydney (December 14). The band will then cross the Tasman for a show at Eden Park in Auckland, NZ, on December 17. Support at all shows will come from Aussie rockers Airbourne.

The general ticket sales to the Melbourne and Auckland shows will begin at noon local time this Friday, while Townsville, Brisbane, Newcastle, and Sydney will go on sale an hour later. 'Jungle Zone" tickets for the Adelaide show are on sale now, while artist and other pre-sales will run this week, with a Night Train presale already underway.

Full dates below.

Next month marks the 10th anniversary of Slash and Duff McKagan rejoining Guns N' Roses for the 2016 Not in This Lifetime... Tour. "I’m tripping that so much time has gone by," Slash told Guitar World last year. "I’m blown away that we’ve managed to have such a great following this whole time."

A new album, however, has yet to materialise.

"There’s so much material at this point," says Slash. "It’s a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it. But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go: 'We’re going to take this time, and we’re going to do this.'

"Every time we’ve done that, it falls apart. It just happens spontaneously through some sort of inspiration that triggers it. And the next thing you know it’s off and running. So it’s coming. I know it’s coming because everybody is thinking about it. It’ll just happen when it happens."

Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour

Mar 28: Monterrey Tecate Pa’l Norte, Mexico ∞

Apr 01: Porto Alegre Estádio Beira Rio, Brazil

Apr 04: São Paulo Monsters Of Rock, Brazil ∞

Apr 07: São José do Rio Preto Alberto Bertelli Lucatto, Brazil

Apr 10: Rio de Janeiro Engenhao, Brazil

Apr 12: Vitoria Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrad, Brazil

Apr 15: Salvador Arena Fonte Nova, Brazil

Apr 18: Fortaleza Arena Castelão, Brazil

Apr 21: Sao Luiz stádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”, Brazil

Apr 25: Belém do Para Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”, Brazil

May 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

May 07: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville Festival, FL ∞

Jun 04: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland

Jun 06: Gliwice PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland

Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 12 - Jun 14: Donington Download Festival, UK ∞

Jun 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 20: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 23: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Jun 25: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Antwerp AFAS Dome, Belgium

Jul 01: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 03: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 23: Raleigh Cater-Finley Stadium , NC *

Jul 26: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY *

Jul 29: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre , IL *

Aug 01: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium , PA *

Aug 05: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON *

Aug 08: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN *

Aug 12: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

Aug 16: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO *

Aug 19: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO #

Aug 22: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV >

Aug 26: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB >

Aug 29: Vancouver BC Place, BC >

Sep 02: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA >

Sep 05: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA <

Sep 09: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX +

Sep 12: Ridgedale Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, MO #

Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX +

Sep 19: Atlanta Truist Park, GA

Nov 29: Adelaide Grand Final, Australia ≠

Dec 02: Townsville Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 05: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 08: Newcastle McDonald Jones Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 11: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 14: Sydney Engie Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 17: Auckland Eden Park Stadium, New Zealand ≠

* with Public Enemy

# with The Barbarians of California

> with The Black Crowes

< with Ice Cube

+ with Pierce The Veil

≠ with Airbourne

∞ festival date

Get Guns N' Roses tickets.