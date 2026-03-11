“I always try to be professional and respectful about people’s decisions. It was their band, so I had to go along with it”: When Yes told Oliver Wakeman not to come back
Keyboardist son of Rick had to tour with a band that had already fired him – but he still enjoyed the road trip, and it led to the creation of From A Page
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
In 2011 Oliver Wakeman’s four-year membership of Yes suddenly came to an end. The keyboardist son of Rick Wakeman was faced with the prospect of completing one more tour with a band who’d already dismissed him. But, as Prog discovered in 2019, he dealt with the situation incredibly well. If he hadn’t, that year’s Yes mini-album From A Page – containing songs he’d written with them but which were never used – would probably never have been released.
You and Benoît David were the new boys in Yes. What was the dynamic within the band during that three-year period of touring?
It was a very happy time. It’s not a huge spoiler to anybody that Yes had arguments in the past. With Jon not with the band, there was a lot more responsibility on Chris, Steve and Alan to make this new version of Yes successful. They had to act as a unit to make it work. It was nice to watch them interact properly.Article continues below
Were you surprised to learn that Geoff Downes was replacing you for the album Fly From Here?
Yeah… that was awkward. In 2009 we toured Europe on a bus. I’m a bit of an insomniac and Chris always stayed up late so we’d be chatting late at night. Chris said, “I really enjoy this band. I want us to go into the studio and record a new album.” He said, “Who would we get to produce it?” I suggested Trevor Horn.
Fast-forward four or five months and we started to get together for writing sessions in a house in Phoenix, which was very enjoyable. Steve and I had got together in the UK beforehand to work on songs. We worked on these pieces on and off over a six-month period. Then we turned up in Beverly Hills to record with Trevor.
He said he really wanted to do We Can Fly From Here, which had been a Buggles song. I asked Steve and Chris a few times, “Why are we doing a Buggles song?” It didn’t seem to fit with the thoughts that – maybe naïvely – I had about the Yes record, that the touring band would go into the studio.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
In gaps when Trevor would head back to London, we’d work on some of the pieces that later ended up on From A Page. Then we toured South America with the intention of getting back together in January.
And I sort of got told never to come back. It wasn’t quite those words; but it ended up with someone finally saying, “I’m afraid it’s all changed. Geoff is coming in and you’re not in the band any more.”
How did you feel about your departure from Yes?
It wasn’t easy. But they’d made a business decision about working with Trevor. Obviously Trevor wanted to bring in more pieces he’d written with Geoff. They felt that was the right direction for the band.
I always try to be professional and respectful about people’s decisions. It was their band, so I had to go along with it. Contractually I had to finish one tour around America and then a second set of shows in Mexico – knowing that I was out of the band. But I genuinely really enjoyed that last tour.
The extended and remastered edition of From A Page is released on April 24 and it’s available for pre-order now.
Nick Shilton has written extensively for Prog since its launch in 2009 and prior to that freelanced for various music magazines including Classic Rock. Since 2019 he has also run Kingmaker Publishing, which to date has published two acclaimed biographies of Genesis as well as Marillion keyboardist Mark Kelly’s autobiography, and Kingmaker Management (looking after the careers of various bands including Big Big Train). Nick started his career as a finance lawyer in London and Paris before founding a leading international recruitment business and has previously also run a record label.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.