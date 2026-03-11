"This prosecution was a legally laughable witch-hunt. Today’s decision brings this expensive circus to an end." Kneecap's Mo Chara will not face terrorism trial

Kneecap's Mo Chara will not face a terrorism trial after the High Court in London upheld a decision to throw out the case against the rapper.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh had been accused of displaying a flag in support of the proscribed organisation Hezbollah at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London on November 21, 2024 “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation.”



The case against him was previously rejected in September 2025 by chief magistrate Paul Goldspring at Woolwich Crown Court, due to a legal timing issue.



Today, March 11, two high court judges, Lord Justice Edis and Justice Linden, rejected an appeal by the Crown Prosecution Service and upheld Goldspring’s decision to rule the charge unlawful.



The ruling declared, "The respondent has not been tried for his alleged conduct and will not be tried. He has not been convicted, and he has not been acquitted."



Kneecap’s solicitor, Darragh Mackin reacted to the decision by saying, “The rule of law cannot be clearer. The prosecution of Mo Chara was unlawful from its very inception. This prosecution was a legally laughable witch-hunt. A witch-hunt that was born at Coachella, cultivated in Westminster, and comes to an end in West Belfast. There are better ways to spend British pounds than pointless prosecutions and pursuing expensive appeals. Today’s decision brings this expensive circus to an end.”

The band later posted a reel on Instagram with the caption, "Easy Peasy - never in doubt."



At a press conference in Belfast, Mo Chara issued his own statement to the British government, saying, "Your attempt to label me a terrorist has failed, because I was right, and yet again, Britain was wrong. I will not be silent, Kneecap will not be silent, the people of West Belfast will not be silent.

"The pathetic thing about this whole process is that you falsely tried to label me a terrorist, while it is the British government ministers that are arming and assisting a genocide in Gaza, the destruction of Lebanon, and the senseless slaughter of school kids in Iran.



"Free Palestine. Free the Six Counties. Tiocfaidh ár lá [Our day will come]."

Mo Chara of @KNEECAPCEOL speaks after UK High Court rejects CPS appeal. pic.twitter.com/fno9fldtJSMarch 11, 2026

Kneecap's second album, Fenian, will be released on April 24 via Heavenly Recordings.



"With how intense and insane this year was we managed to regroup (during a witch hunt and trumped up terrorism charges) to put together an album we are all fucking delighted with," the trio say. "Massive shout out and gratitude to Dan Carey for producing the album. The man's a genius and all round buzzer that is a pleasure to call a friend now. Plenty of shit for us to talk about this year (I am sure you can imagine). We massively appreciate every bit of support we have had in getting through this year and making a piece of work we are all proud of."