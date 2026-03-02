"Our new setlist is full of hope and energy." Mongolian metal sensations The Hu announce their biggest UK and European tour ever

Mongolian folk metal masters The Hu have announced their biggest UK and European headline tour to date.

Starting in Glasgow on September 29, the tour will wrap up its UK leg in Norwich on October 11 before moving on to Europe from October 14, ending in Luxembourg on Halloween (October 31).

In a statement released by the band, The Hu said their new setlist is “full of hope and energy".

"As usual The Hu fashion, we will have brand new performance with fiery attitude," they add. "Come to our long-awaited shows and let’s have some fun together!”

Support for all dates comes from French Nordic folk group Skald.

This tour comes amidst a busy year ahead for the Mongolian band. In May, they will tour the US on a co-headline run with Apocalyptica, and will also support Iron Maiden at the band's special 50th anniversary gig at Knebworth in July.

While the band haven't officially announced a follow-up to 2022's Rumble Of Thunder, earlier this year they released the decidedly Maiden-flavoured single The Real You, hinting towards a stylistic shift for their next album.

(Image credit: Press)

The Hu UK/European Headline Tour 2026

Sep 29: UK O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

Oct 1: UK Prospect Building, Bristol (UK)

Oct 2: UK O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth

Oct 3: UK O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Oct 5: UK The Telegraph, Belfast

Oct 6: IE 3Olympia Theathre, Dublin

Oct 8: UK O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

Oct 9: UK O2 Academy Brixton, London

Oct 10: UK O2 Apollo, Manchester

Oct 11: UK UEA, Norwich

Oct 14: BE Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

Oct 15: GER Sporthalle, Hamburg

Oct 17: GER Tonhalle, Munich

Oct 18: GER Columbiahalle, Berlin

Oct 19: POL Stodola, Warsaw

Oct 20: POL Stodola, Warsaw

Oct 22: GER Palladium, Cologne

Oct 23: NED Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht

Oct 24: NED 013, Tilburg

Oct 27: FRA L’Olympia, Paris

Oct 28: FRA Le Radiant, Lyon

Oct 30: SWI X-tra, Zurich

Oct 31: LUX Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette