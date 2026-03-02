"Our new setlist is full of hope and energy." Mongolian metal sensations The Hu announce their biggest UK and European tour ever
The Mongolian metal heroes will return to the UK after supporting Iron Maiden in July
Mongolian folk metal masters The Hu have announced their biggest UK and European headline tour to date.
Starting in Glasgow on September 29, the tour will wrap up its UK leg in Norwich on October 11 before moving on to Europe from October 14, ending in Luxembourg on Halloween (October 31).
In a statement released by the band, The Hu said their new setlist is “full of hope and energy".
"As usual The Hu fashion, we will have brand new performance with fiery attitude," they add. "Come to our long-awaited shows and let’s have some fun together!”
Support for all dates comes from French Nordic folk group Skald.
This tour comes amidst a busy year ahead for the Mongolian band. In May, they will tour the US on a co-headline run with Apocalyptica, and will also support Iron Maiden at the band's special 50th anniversary gig at Knebworth in July.
While the band haven't officially announced a follow-up to 2022's Rumble Of Thunder, earlier this year they released the decidedly Maiden-flavoured single The Real You, hinting towards a stylistic shift for their next album.
The Hu UK/European Headline Tour 2026
Sep 29: UK O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow
Oct 1: UK Prospect Building, Bristol (UK)
Oct 2: UK O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth
Oct 3: UK O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Oct 5: UK The Telegraph, Belfast
Oct 6: IE 3Olympia Theathre, Dublin
Oct 8: UK O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham
Oct 9: UK O2 Academy Brixton, London
Oct 10: UK O2 Apollo, Manchester
Oct 11: UK UEA, Norwich
Oct 14: BE Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
Oct 15: GER Sporthalle, Hamburg
Oct 17: GER Tonhalle, Munich
Oct 18: GER Columbiahalle, Berlin
Oct 19: POL Stodola, Warsaw
Oct 20: POL Stodola, Warsaw
Oct 22: GER Palladium, Cologne
Oct 23: NED Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht
Oct 24: NED 013, Tilburg
Oct 27: FRA L’Olympia, Paris
Oct 28: FRA Le Radiant, Lyon
Oct 30: SWI X-tra, Zurich
Oct 31: LUX Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette
