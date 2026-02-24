"In the spirit of the Olympics, Team Tomahawk has decided to rise up and go for the gold once again." Mike Patton's alt. rock supergroup Tomahawk announce first tour since 2013
The "worst kept secret in show business" is now official as Tomahawk share A Huge Waste of Your Time and Money Tour plans
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
Tomahawk, Mike Patton's alternative rock supergroup, have announced their first live shows in 13 years.
The quartet - Faith No More/Mr. Bungle/Fantômas/Peeping Tom etc,. frontman Patton, guitarist Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard), bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Fantômas) and drummer John Stanier (Helmet) - last performed together on September 6, 2013 in Berlin, Germany, but will make their return to the stage on July 18 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Denison's adopted hometown, Nashville.
"In the spirit of the Olympics, Team Tomahawk has decided to rise up and go for the gold once again," Denison shared in a press release for the newly-announced and amusingly titled A Huge Waste of Your Time and Money Tour, which will feature Melvins in the special guests slot.
Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne adds, “This tour is a no brainer. I can’t wait. A Melvins/Tomahawk trek will be a stone groove.”
Tomahawk's most recent album was 2021's Tonic Immobility, but the global pandemic foiled the band's plans to tour the record.
Tomahawk - A Huge Waste of Your Time and Money Tour 2026
Jul 18: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN
Jul 20: Austin Emo’s, TX
Jul 21: Dallas Granada Theater, TX
Jul 23: New Orleans House of Blues, LA
Jul 24: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA
Jul 26: Washington DC 9:30 Club
Jul 27: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA
Jul 28: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY
Jul 30: Boston House of Blues, MA
Jul 31: Buffalo Electric City, NY
Aug 01: Cleveland House of Blues, OH
Aug 03: Detroit The Fillmore, MI
Aug 04: Chicago The Riviera Theatre, IL
Aug 05: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN
Aug 07: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO
Aug 08: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT
Aug 10: Portland Pioneer Courthouse Square, OR
Aug 11: Seattle The Showbox, WA
Aug 12: Seattle The Showbox, WA
Aug 14: San Francisco The Warfield, CA
Aug 15: Los Angeles The Belasco, CA
Tickets for the tour will go on general sale here on Friday, February 27 at 10am local time.
Before that, however, an artist pre-sale, which can be accessed using the password FLASHBACK, begins on Feb 25 at 10am local time.
A post shared by Ipecac Recordings (@ipecacrecordings)
A photo posted by on
The exact status of Faith No More remains up in the air since they cancelled their touring plans in 2021, at Patton's request, to allow the singer to deal with mental health and addiction issues.
While the band were fully supportive of Patton's decision at the time, last year, when pressed on current state of play with the band, drummer Mike Bordin stated that Patton had "gone from being unable to do the shows to clearly being unwilling to do shows with us", adding, "And that’s heavy."
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.