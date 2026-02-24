"In the spirit of the Olympics, Team Tomahawk has decided to rise up and go for the gold once again." Mike Patton's alt. rock supergroup Tomahawk announce first tour since 2013

Tomahawk, Mike Patton's alternative rock supergroup, have announced their first live shows in 13 years.

The quartet - Faith No More/Mr. Bungle/Fantômas/Peeping Tom etc,. frontman Patton, guitarist Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard), bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Fantômas) and drummer John Stanier (Helmet) - last performed together on September 6, 2013 in Berlin, Germany, but will make their return to the stage on July 18 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Denison's adopted hometown, Nashville.



"In the spirit of the Olympics, Team Tomahawk has decided to rise up and go for the gold once again," Denison shared in a press release for the newly-announced and amusingly titled A Huge Waste of Your Time and Money Tour, which will feature Melvins in the special guests slot.

Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne adds, “This tour is a no brainer. I can’t wait. A Melvins/Tomahawk trek will be a stone groove.”

Tomahawk's most recent album was 2021's Tonic Immobility, but the global pandemic foiled the band's plans to tour the record.

Tomahawk - A Huge Waste of Your Time and Money Tour 2026

Jul 18: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

Jul 20: Austin Emo’s, TX

Jul 21: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

Jul 23: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Jul 24: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Jul 26: Washington DC 9:30 Club

Jul 27: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Jul 28: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Jul 30: Boston House of Blues, MA

Jul 31: Buffalo Electric City, NY



Aug 01: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Aug 03: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Aug 04: Chicago The Riviera Theatre, IL

Aug 05: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Aug 07: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Aug 08: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT

Aug 10: Portland Pioneer Courthouse Square, OR

Aug 11: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Aug 12: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Aug 14: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Aug 15: Los Angeles The Belasco, CA

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale here on Friday, February 27 at 10am local time.



Before that, however, an artist pre-sale, which can be accessed using the password FLASHBACK, begins on Feb 25 at 10am local time.

The exact status of Faith No More remains up in the air since they cancelled their touring plans in 2021, at Patton's request, to allow the singer to deal with mental health and addiction issues.



While the band were fully supportive of Patton's decision at the time, last year, when pressed on current state of play with the band, drummer Mike Bordin stated that Patton had "gone from being unable to do the shows to clearly being unwilling to do shows with us", adding, "And that’s heavy."