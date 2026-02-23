"We can’t wait to get back to all these cities we haven’t played in so long." Prog legends Rush announce first European and UK live dates for 13 years
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have announced the UK and EU leg of the band's Fifty Something tour - but you'll have to wait a while
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have announced UK and European dates for Rush's Fifty Something tour, with shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London in March 2027.
These will be the first shows the band have played in this country for 13 years, when they toured in support of their nineteenth and final studio album, Clockwork Angels. The band did not tour the UK as part of their subsequent final tour, R40, on which they played their very final show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015.
It will also be Rush's first shows in the UK and Europe since the death of beloved drummer Neil Peart in 2020.
Lee and Lifeson will be joined by former Jeff Beck drummer Anika Nilles for the Fifty Something tour, as well as keyboardist Loren Gold, who has worked with The Who.
"We can’t wait to get back to all these cities we haven’t played in so long, as well as hitting some new places we’ve yet to play," says Geddy Lee. "Both Alex and I are loving the hours of rehearsal time we’re spending with Anika and now Loren, learning around 40 songs which will enable us to keep the shows evolving, playing some different songs on different nights.
"We are thrilled that many of our longstanding crew have come back to help us design the kind of Rush show that fans have grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate 50 years of Rush music, while giving Neil the long overdue tribute he so richly deserves.”
Tickets go on sale Friday 27 at 10am local time. Exclusive Artist Pre-Sales for Rush Fan Club and Rush Backstage members begin Tuesday, Feb 24 at 10am local time. VIP packages for fan club members will also be available starting Tuesday, Feb 24 at 10am local time.
A special VIP program with the 2112 Platform Experience, and curated Travel Packages for those journeying in to see the show. VIP packages could include Meet & Greet access, an autograph signing session and production tour, entry to the Xanadu pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive merch gifts, and more.
Each Travel package includes a 2-night stay at a curated hotel, premium tickets to the show, a limited edition gift, a Rush Welcome Pack, Transportation Pass, and more exclusive goodies.
VIP programs are available here, while those travel packages are available here.
Rush recently announced a Super Deluxe Edition of their tenth studio album, 1984's Grace Under Pressure, through UMC on March 13. The set features a new mix oif the album by producer Terry Brown. Grace Under Pressure was the first Rush album since 1975's Fly By Night that Brown had not worked on and was produced by Englishman by Peter Henderson, who'd previously worked with Supertramp.
The band recently released a video for the album's opening track, Distant Early Warning, featuring Brown's new mix.
Rush Fifty Something UK and EU 2027 tour dates
Feb 19: FRA Paris La Défense Arena
Feb 21: GER Berlin Uber Arena
Feb 23: NED Amstersam Ziggo Dome
Feb 25: GER Munich Olympiahalle
Feb 28: GER Cologne LANXESS Arena
Mar 2: GER Hamburg Barclays Arena
Mar 4: GER Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Mar 8: UK Glasgow OVO HYdro
Mar 12: UK Manchester Co-op Live
Mar 16: UK London O2 Arena
Mar 18: UK London O2 Arena
Mar 27: POL Kraków Arena Kraków
Mar 30: ITA Milan Unipol Dome
Apr 1: SWI Basel St. Jakobshalle Basel|
Apr 4: DE N Copenhagen Royal Arena
Apr 6: NOR Oslo Unity Arena
Apr 8: SWE Stockholm Avicii Arena
Apr 10: FIN Helsinki Veikkaus Arena
For UK date ticket sale information, please visit here.
