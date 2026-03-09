Jon Anderson announces more UK live shows for September
Former Yes singer Jon Anderson will now play shows in Brighton, Oxford, Nottingham and Portsmouth
Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks have added further live dates in the UK for Oxford, Portsmouth, Brighton, and Nottingham to their run of UK dates in September and October.
The former Yes singer recently announced his first UK live shows for three years, since he performed two celebrated shows at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire in July 2023, as well as a handful of shows in Sweden. This time he returns with current live band, Band Geeks, who have backed Anderson on the majority of his recent US tours, as well as 2024's True album and also feature on last year's live album, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Live- Perpetual Change.
He will now play Brighton Dome on September 6, Portsmouth Guildhall on September 8, Oxford New Theatre on September 10, and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Septmber 13.Article continues below
“To be back home in the UK performing Yes music with the Band Geeks, who are dedicated Yes fans, is a dream come true for me," says Anderson. "So come and enjoy a great event, never to be forgotten!”
You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.
Jon Anderson And The Bank Geeks UK and Swedish tour dates
Sep 6: Brighton Dome
Sep 8: Portsmouth Guildhall
Sep 10: Oxfortd New Theatre
Sep 13: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sep 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sep 17: Bath Forum
Sep 20: London Palladium
Sep 22: Liverpool Philharmonic
Sep 26: Manchester Opera House
Sep 28: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 1: Gateshead Glasshouse
Oct 3: Stockholm Cirkus
Oct 5: Malmö Slagthuset
