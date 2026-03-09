Jon Anderson announces more UK live shows for September

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks have added further live dates in the UK for Oxford, Portsmouth, Brighton, and Nottingham to their run of UK dates in September and October.

The former Yes singer recently announced his first UK live shows for three years, since he performed two celebrated shows at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire in July 2023, as well as a handful of shows in Sweden. This time he returns with current live band, Band Geeks, who have backed Anderson on the majority of his recent US tours, as well as 2024's True album and also feature on last year's live album, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Live- Perpetual Change.

He will now play Brighton Dome on September 6, Portsmouth Guildhall on September 8, Oxford New Theatre on September 10, and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Septmber 13.

Article continues below

“To be back home in the UK performing Yes music with the Band Geeks, who are dedicated Yes fans, is a dream come true for me," says Anderson. "So come and enjoy a great event, never to be forgotten!”

You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Sep 6: Brighton Dome

Sep 8: Portsmouth Guildhall

Sep 10: Oxfortd New Theatre

Sep 13: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sep 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 17: Bath Forum

Sep 20: London Palladium

Sep 22: Liverpool Philharmonic

Sep 26: Manchester Opera House

Sep 28: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 1: Gateshead Glasshouse

Oct 3: Stockholm Cirkus

Oct 5: Malmö Slagthuset

Get tickets.