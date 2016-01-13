Mogwai detail Atomic soundtrack

Mogwai have confirmed they’ll release a soundtrack album in April.

Atomic will be issued via the band’s own Rock Action Records label on April 1. Their first full-length recording since 2014’s Rave Tapes features reworked material that the Glasgow group composed for last year’s BBC4 documentary Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise. It was directed by Mark Cousin’s and explored the 1945 Hiroshima bomb attack.

They’ve also made one of the tracks, U-235, available to stream.

Mogwai mainman Stuart Braithwaite says: ”The Atomic soundtrack is one of the most intense and fulfilling projects we’ve taken on as a band. Ever since we went to Hiroshima to play and visited the peace park, this has been a subject very close to us. The end results, both the film score and the record, are pieces I’m extremely proud of.”

The record will be available on CD, vinyl and in digital formats and it can be pre-ordered now via the Rock Action shop as well as Apple Music and Amazon.

Mogwai previously recorded the soundtrack to 2006 film Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait, with the album released the following year.

The band split with guitarist John Cummings last November. He decided to leave to pursue other musical projects.

Mogwai Atomic tracklist