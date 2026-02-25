Primus announce first UK and European tour in almost a decade

Californian alt. rock mavericks Primus have announced plans to tour the UK and Europe for the first time since 2015.

Having previously been announced as one of the headline artists at this summer's ArcTanGent festival in Bristol, Les Claypool's bands will now also play headline dates in Manchester, Glasgow and London. These will be Primus first UK shows since a one-off appearance at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London on June 20, 2017.



The El Sobrante trio - completed by guitarist Larry LaLonde and drummer John Hoffman - will also play headline shows in Europe as well as appearing at festivals, including Brutal Assault in Czechia, and legendary Dutch weekender Dynamo Metalfest.

The indoor headline dates will be 'An Evening With...' in all cases.

Primus UK and European tour 2026

Jul 31 – Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Aug 03 – Ljubljana, SLO @ Krizanke

Aug 06 – Warsaw, POL @ Masovian Voideship

Aug 07 – Jaromer, CZE @ Brutal Assaut Festival

Aug 08 – Kortrijk, BEL @ Alcatraz Festival

Aug 10 – Frankfurt, GER @ Batschkapp

Aug 11 – Cologne, GER @ Carlswerk Victoria

Aug 13 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FRA @ Motocultor Festival

Aug 15 – Eindhoven, NET @ Dynamo Metalfest

Aug 17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Aug 18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Aug 19 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Aug 21 – Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent Festival



Artist presale for all headline dates are available today, February 25, ahead of the public on sale this Friday, February 27 at 10am local time.

Tickets can be purchased here.

(Image credit: Primusville.com)

Primus' much-anticipated appearance at ArcTanGent festival was announced in November last year. The band will share headlining duties with Chelsea Wolfe and Cult of Luna with Julie Christmas, celebrating the tenth anniversary of their acclaimed collaborative album Mariner.



Festival organiser James Scarlett said, "The stars really have aligned for this set of ArcTanGent headliners - and it’s safe to say all three have been firmly at the top of our wish lists for a very, very long time.



"Primus at ArcTanGent is well overdue, Chelsea Wolfe can finally make that headliner appearance following the booking, announcement and then cancellation from back in 2020 due to Covid, and Mariner by Cult of Luna and Julie Christmas is 100% one of the greatest albums of all time (and celebrating its 10th anniversary next year!). To have them all headline ATG in the same year is literally unbelievable - and we’re extremely proud to present a festival line-up truly unlike anything else you’ll find on the planet."

For ArcTanGent tickets, go here.