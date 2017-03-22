Bumblefoot has no regrets over Guns N’ Roses stint

Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal says he has no regrets about his time in Guns N’ Roses – but admits if he’d been asked the same question three years ago, he might have given a different response.

The guitarist joined Axl Rose in 2006 and went on to play on the highly anticipated 2008 Guns N’ Roses album Chinese Democracy. But he decided to walk away in 2015 after spending much of that year fielding questions about his status in the lineup.

And reflecting on his time in the band, Thal now says the experience was “wonderful.”

He tells SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation (via Blabbermouth): “You could look at anything and say, ‘What if I took a different path? What if I did different things? What if I said no and did this instead? What if I just focused on my solo stuff or producing or film and TV music?’

“But your life is your life and whatever decisions you made, they were based on who you were, who you are and what was supposed to happen.

“So, do I regret it? No. Absolutely not. If you had asked me three years ago, I would have a different answer. But, no. I got to be part of making millions of people cheer and enjoy themselves. It’s wonderful.”

Thal reveals that playing at the annual Neil Young and Pegi Young-organised Bridge School Benefit show in 2012 – which raises funds to help children with severe speech and physical impairments – was a personal highlight from his time in Guns N’ Roses.

The guitarist recalls: “Having the kids and their families right on stage with us on this big platform behind us – I remember just almost ignoring the audience in front of us and just going back to them and taking a kid’s hand and helping him strum the guitar.

“That’s always the first thing that comes to mind.”

Thal is currently gearing up to release Art Of Anarchy’s second album The Madness, which will launch on March 24 via Century Media.

It’s the band’s first record with former Creed frontman Scott Stapp, who joined last year, replacing the late Scott Weiland who appeared on the supergroup’s self-titled 2015 debut album.

