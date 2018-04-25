Maynard explains background to Tool album delay

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has spoken about the delay behind the band's highly-anticipated 5th studio album.

They officially began recording the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days last month with producer Joe Baresi, with Keenan later comparing the gestation period to Guns N’ Roses last album Chinese Democracy.

Keenan has recorded and toured with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle since the last Tool album, and in a new interview with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on his Beats 1 show It’s Electric, Keenan has given some further information about what’s been happening behind the scenes.

He says: “There's a lot of timing issues with Tool getting to the studio, I always kind of gauge where they're at, and try to figure out where things are going.

“If I see a window where, ‘OK, it doesn't look like things are going to get done any time soon' – because I need certain pieces to do my job – if I see there’s a window, that might expand based on me going, ‘I’m gonna go do something then.' That's why you had a lot of Puscifer for many years.

Keenan adds: “I felt like if I was to go back and do another Puscifer record, someone was going to sneak into my bedroom and slit my throat, so I figured I'd go and call Billy Howerdel of A Perfect Circle and see where he's at with music and it just so happened he had a nice stack of ideas.”

A Perfect Circle recently released their new studio album Eat The Elephant via BMG and will head out on the road from next month – including three recently added dates in the UK in December.