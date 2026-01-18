“Dream Theater have been completely unchallenged until now. There’s only so much room at the top of prog metal. We intend to have our thrones put in there”: How supergroup Sons Of Apollo flew before they fell

In 2017 former Dream Theater colleagues Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian released the first album from their supergroup Sons Of Apollo. Psychotic Symphony also starred Guns N’ Roses, Mr Big and Journey alumni, and it set the scene for an attempted takeover of prog metal. It wasn’t to be.

The band folded in 2021 after a second studio album MMXX and a live follow-up, before Portnoy returned to Dream Theater in 2023. But in 2017 that was all in the future, and back then the future looked bright for Sons Of Apollo.

Sons Of Apollo have been a supergroup in waiting for a long time. Five years, to be precise, ever since former Dream Theater members Derek Sherinian and Mike Portnoy teamed up with bassist Billy Sheehan and guitarist Tony MacAlpine to form the short-lived instrumental live project PSMS. The musical understanding and chemistry between band members was palpable, and in the intervening years, Sherinian has been hounding Portnoy to move the project forward.

“PSMS was nothing more than a fun live thing and we didn’t have any expectations beyond that,” says Portnoy. “It was something for me and Derek to be playing together again and have some fun. We did a European tour and an Asian tour. The musical chemistry in that band was so strong and each individual musician was so strong that after that tour, Derek was egging me on to do something more full-time with it.

“But the timing was just not very good. It was also intentional for me to kind of avoid the progressive metal genre to do different things. Finally, earlier this year, we got to a point where the time seemed right to pick up where we had left off and turn it into a full-time, vocal band.”

Sherinian adds: “It’s mainly been me saying, ‘Let’s do this for real – get a singer and form the ultimate prog metal band.’ I understand that after being in Dream Theater for all those years, he wanted to diversify and work with different players. But I think most of his fans really want to hear him playing prog metal, the genre that he helped invent. So that’s what we’re doing with Sons Of Apollo. It’s the most natural style for me to play as well.

“When we announced we were going to do this, there was a bidding war from three major record labels – they just knew that the secret sauce was Mike and I together playing this style. People want to hear me and Mike going apeshit on our instruments.”

There have been a couple of additions to the band. MacAlpine has been replaced by former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, and singer Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen, Journey) was selected to front the band. In typical Portnoy fashion, the album was made at speed, commencing in March and being delivered to the label in July. That pace is nothing new to those who have followed his career, but for any band to record an album as compelling as this debut in such a short period remains startling.

“Over the last 20 albums I’ve made, most have been made this way,” says Portnoy. “I don’t think the quality has suffered as a result of working quickly – it’s just a matter of being very focused and creative. The only time in recent history when I spent a ridiculous amount of time making records was with Dream Theater and, to be honest, there was a lot of money wasted on those records.”

“We’re hungry, and you can fucking hear it on this record,” says Sherinian. “The creative process in this band is really healthy. We immediately felt that Ron was a long-lost brother and we just dug right in like three little kids with paint and an open canvas.

“The beautiful thing is that Mike and I are the producers, so we basically get to do whatever we want. We don’t have to send in daily demos to some A&R suit who doesn’t know shit. We basically just let ourselves go for 10 days and tried to write the sickest and best music we possibly could.

“The difference between what we’ve done in the past and what we’re doing now is that we’ve placed great emphasis on songs. We’ve got memorable choruses, but also adventurous musical journeys within them. We play the way we always played, but there’s a lot more emphasis on quality control with the lyrics, the melody lines and song structure. It’s like the first Van Halen album but with chops.

Bumblefoot is going to be the big surprise … He’s the real star of the show here Mike Portnoy

“We also really took time to go through each vocal phrase to make sure there was no cheese anywhere, no gargoyles or Dungeons & Dragons shit, and no rectum-puckering high notes. Everything is very smooth and ballsy.”

Sherinian makes a vital point: countless prog metal acts are merely imitators, prepared to regurgitate the genre’s clichéd, hundred-notes-a-second technical excess at the expense of adept songwriting, soul and choruses. It’s a blessing then that Sons Of Apollo have taken a far more embracing approach, brimming with virtuosity but adding that key accessibility.

Songwriting aside, it’s Soto’s vocals and Thal’s guitar have certainly helped in creating something more original than just another prog metal act. “I think Bumblefoot is going to be the big surprise for a lot of people,” says Portnoy. “He’s the real star of the show here. People who only know him from Guns N’ Roses, where he wasn’t really able to do his thing, are going to be shocked at what he can do.

“He was incredible to write with; he took what myself and Derek were doing in a very different direction. Bumblefoot is a guitar hero and I always wanted to work with him in a band and give him the platform to truly shine. I think this album will absolutely do that.

“Jeff is an amazing frontman. He knows how to work the crowd, which I knew would be a great asset. The greatest thing about his voice is that it has a real accessibility. He’s got a great background in the AOR kind of stuff, and from when he was fronting Journey for a little while. Derek and I have this crazy prog background; Billy and Bumblefoot are doing crazy guitar unisons. So Jeff is really the anchor and the glue to make the whole thing very listenable.”

It has progressive metal moments… but then you hear songs that have a Van Halen, Deep Purple kind of influence. It transcends the prog metal tag Mike Portnoy

The hooks Portnoy refers to are prevalent throughout the album, but in Coming Home and Alive, Sons Of Apollo have created a pair of tracks that could – given the right opportunity – provide them with crossover single success. In these days of dwindling radio importance, it’s difficult to fathom quite how that leap could be made, but the potential is clear.

“Alive is a home run on every level,” Portnoy agrees. “In a perfect world, that would be as big as a Foo Fighters or Red Hot Chili Peppers song. It’s something you could picture being played in a stadium. That was the first song Jeff demoed up, and I was just floored. It proved he was the right man for this band. This band has the commercial potential to really stand up in today’s market. I think there’s enough there for the existing fan base, but there’s also a lot there to make a lot of new fans.”

There’s an inevitably, though, that with two former Dream Theater members forming a progressive metal band, comparisons between the two acts will naturally follow. Perhaps surprisingly, Portnoy remains relaxed about the questions that will unquestionably pepper every interview over the next 18 months. Indeed, he reveals that he’s been able to “build up a very nice personal relationship with both John Petrucci and Jordan Rudess over the last couple of years,” adding that he’s “comfortable in my own skin and feel I have definitely moved on.”

Yet he suggests that one of Sherinian’s motivations in reforming the band was to invite comparisons between the two acts. “A lot of Derek’s incentive was to, in his words, ‘reclaim my rightful throne to the genre that I helped create!’” the drummer laughs. “But once we got together and started making the music itself, it really went to places that go way beyond the Dream Theater world.

“It has the progressive metal moments on God Of The Sun, Labyrinth and Opus Maximus – those three epics are definitely in the Dream Theater vein. But then you hear songs like Signs Of The Time or Coming Home and they have a hard rock, Van Halen, Deep Purple kind of influence. The album ended up becoming something that transcends the prog metal tag.”

If we give Dream Theater a spark of inspiration to start making great records again, it’s only beneficial for the fans Derek Sherinian

Sherinian is more forthright in his assessment of the band’s prospects – and perhaps, given the manner of his replacement in Dream Theater in 1999, there’s a suspicion that he’s been waiting for a moment to invoke musical revenge on his old bandmates. “It really is an original sound and it’s not fair to compare us with Dream Theater,” he says. “Dream Theater really isn’t the Dream Theater it was. With Sons Of Apollo, people are going to hear the influence that Mike brings into a band – you’re going to see the spirit that’s maybe not in Dream Theater now.

“I read a lot of the message boards and it seems that a lot of Dream Theater fans weren’t happy with that last release. I haven’t heard it, but the consensus seems to be that it was very Walt Disney and didn’t have any balls to it. So we want to invite those fans to come over to Sons Of Apollo because I’ll tell you, man for man, pound for pound, there’s not a band with the virtuosity, the balls and the presentation that we have.”

He emphasises: “I’m not saying that in an arrogant way. I’m saying that because it’s a fact. I think Sons Of Apollo is the best thing that will ever happen to Dream Theater, and if it gives them a new spark of inspiration to start making great records again, then it’s only beneficial for the fans.”

Such statements could be seen as PR bluster to provoke interest in the project – but it’s a forceful argument. This band is ludicrously talented; and with the commercial attributes possessed by some of their songs, they have the potential to achieve a mainstream success not seen in the genre for a long time.

It’s a fact not lost on Sherinian, as he closes with an upbeat soliloquy that you suspect is only partially tongue-in-cheek. “I’m going to make a bold statement,” he proclaims. “Dream Theater have sat on top of the throne for the last 20 years and have been completely unchallenged until now. But now is the era of the Sons. There’s only so much room at the top of prog metal, so they need to start clearing their shit out now because we intend to have our thrones put in there.”