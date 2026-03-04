"I made my bed by leaving the band in 2010." The prog metal master who links Dream Theater, Avenged Sevenfold and The Beatles (but not Rush)

Mike Portnoy is the drummer’s drummer. His propulsive rhythms and inventive fills were the original engine behind progressive metal kings Dream Theater’s rise to their throne, but he also wrote entire songs, co-produced, and provided ‘big picture’ musical direction for the band.

When he quit in 2010, he kept busy with a plethora of supergroups and other projects that proved he was always in high demand. Portnoy’s return for 2025’s Parasomnia and the band’s 40th-anniversary tour delighted fans, with Dream Theater’s classic line-up restored. But will Hammer readers show him any mercy with their questions? Fat chance…

If you had to fight one James LaBriesized duck, or 100 duck-sized James LaBries, which would you fight?

Isaac Joseph, Facebook

“I’d fight the one giant duck, because [vocalist] James has a real Canadian streak and I can see the hockey player in him. He’s a tough little cookie, to be honest, but at this point in my life, I’d rather not fight any James LaBries. I’m all about love and harmony.”

What is your favourite Dream Theater album?

Lukas Michaud, Facebook

“[1999’s] Scenes From A Memory is the obvious go-to, because it was such a game-changer for us. It saved the band at a time when we really needed something to turn around. We were firing on all cylinders, it was our first concept album and it immersed us in that creative process. But I have a soft spot as well for [2003’s] Train Of Thought, because I love the heavy side of the band and that was an intentionally dark and heavy album.”

Would Dream Theater ever embrace modern prog metal elements, or elements of other genres like industrial, techno or something else?

Phillip D Schneider, Facebook

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I think we have incorporated modern prog metal elements. On the opening instrumental overture on Parasomnia, John Petrucci’s using an eight-string guitar. It’s got that down-tuned, djenty tone to it. So I don’t think we’re immune to those kind of influences.”

Would you consider a solo album?

Γιώργος Τεμιρσίδης, Facebook

“I don’t think so. I’m a stronger creative asset as a collaborator, to be honest. I’ve always surrounded myself with incredibly talented musicians. During Covid, I did a lot of songs and videos of me playing every instrument and singing, so you could probably go to my YouTube page and compile a good dozen songs that I made then.”

If you were half-man/half-sausage, which half would be man and which half sausage?

Ben Hagens, Facebook

“Well, I guess my cock would be the sausage and my head would be the man, right? What the fuck? I don’t even know what that means.”

Are there any songs you won’t play because they’re too hard?

Joe DeAngelis, Facebook

“If you want the truth, I hear a song like The Alien [from 2021’s A View From The Top Of The World] and it’s technically cool, but it leaves me kind of numb. It gives me a headache, to be honest. I’m probably going to get blasted for saying that, but it’s the truth. It’s technically challenging, but it doesn’t move me on a musical level. There are songs from my era, like The Dance Of Eternity, that we wrote with the intention of trying to write the most crazy fucking progressive instrumental possible. I have a connection to it, but if I was to hear a song like that from another band, it would probably leave me cold too.”

Will Yellow Matter Custard ever get back together? Steven Wyatt, Facebook

“For anyone who doesn’t know, that’s my Beatles tribute band with [Mr. Big guitarist] Paul Gilbert and Neal Morse. Neal recently played a gig at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, and I always said it would probably take an offer to play a Yellow Matter Custard gig there to resurrect us. But the urge comes around every decade or so, and we’re definitely due another one.”

Did you try to join Rush to fill in for Neil Peart? Danilo Rocha, Facebook

“No. I read Geddy’s book and he mentioned about all the drummers offering themselves to them and how much it turned him and Alex [Lifeson, co-founder/guitarist] off. I did send my condolences to Geddy and Alex after Neil passed, but I never tried to throw my hat in the ring for Neil’s gig. It’s a sacred role that should only be filled if Geddy and Alex choose for it to be so. Sure enough, here we are with them choosing to finally do so [with Anika Nilles], which has been incredible."

Hammer: Would you have taken it if they had approached you?

“If they hypothetically ever approached me with it, of course, I would have done it with the utmost respect and honour. But frankly, I’m relieved they didn’t. First of all, filling Neil’s shoes is going to be impossible. If anybody ever thought Mike Mangini filling my shoes was tough, try filling Neil Peart’s shoes! And I came back home to Dream Theater, which is where I belong. So if, hypothetically, they’d approached me with this reunion that they’re doing, it would have put me in an awkward position because of the timing of it all.”

Dream Theater - Night Terror (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

What’s been a big adjustment coming back into the Dream Theater fold?

Martin Doyon, Facebook

“The biggest pill for me to swallow was not being a co-producer any longer. That’s something that John Petrucci took over once, because he and I were co-producers on all the albums in the last decade before I left the band. It’s an area that I’ve always been passionate about, but John mentioned that it was important for him to retain that sole producer credit and of course I agreed to it. But I’m fine with it. I made my bed by leaving the band in 2010.”

Which song that you’ve written are you most proud of?

Chris Hampton, Facebook



“A Change Of Seasons was written about my mom dying in a plane crash when I was a teenager, and The Best Of Times I wrote for my father, who passed away as we were recording Black Clouds & Silver Linings. I also wrote the lyrics for a Winery Dogs song called You Saved Me for my wife Marlene, as a thank you for how supportive she was in the aftermath of me leaving Dream Theater.”

Who would be your ultimate Dream Theater covers band?

Owen Wise, Facebook

“I put together a tour in 2017 called The Shattered Fortress and we did a full Dream Theater show. So I put together my cover band to do that, and it was basically the guys from Haken.”

Why do you spit over your drums while you’re onstage?

Michael A Petrucci, Facebook

“Since Covid I’ve tamed that ugly habit. But it was something I used to do. John Petrucci literally had spit covers over his amps to protect them from me. I think as a drummer who sings I had to keep my mouth clear but it was a nasty habit I got into. I made a decision to be very conscious and to curb it, especially in that post-Covid world.”

What’s your favourite memory from recording with Avenged Sevenfold [in 2010]? Which song do you like most?

Jacob Williams, Facebook

“It was an emotional recording session because it was shortly after The Rev had passed, so those wounds were fresh at that point. My fondest memory was probably me and Zacky Vengeance getting matching Deathbat tattoos. They welcomed me into the family. As far as my favourite song to record, I would say Save Me, because they gave me a lot of space to stretch out and do my own Portnoy-isms. I’d previously been focused on bringing The Rev’s drum parts from the demos and playing the songs as he wanted them.”

What’s your favourite horror movie?

Gesicca Rose Davis-LaRocque, Facebook

“My go-to answer is The Shining because Kubrick is my god. But there have been some great films made recently. I love almost anything that the studio A24 puts out. So Ari Aster films like Hereditary and Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse and The VVitch.”

Do you think Dream Theater will make it to a 50th anniversary tour?

Julie Carroll, Email

“Bands like Metallica and Anthrax are coming up on 50 soon, so yeah, I think it’s doable. Jordan Rudess, our keyboard player, just turned 69, so he’d be coming up on 80, but it’s not out of the question. The 40th anniversary has been everything we dreamed of and a hundred times more. So I certainly hope there’s more to come.”