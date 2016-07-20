King Crimson issue Easy Money video from Radical Action

King Crimson have released a video of their performance of Easy Money from upcoming live package Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind.

The multi-disc box set is released on September 2 via DGM and can be pre-ordered now. It includes performances from their UK, Canada and Japan tours last year – featuring every song and piece performed by Pat Mastelotto, Bill Rieflin, Gavin Harrison, Mel Collins, Tony Levin, Jakko Jakszyk and Robert Fripp.

King Crimson say: “Something to whet the appetite – an except from King Crimson’s forthcoming album Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind.

“This is Easy Money, filmed in Takamatsu in Japan.”

Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind will be available as a 3CD/1Blu-Ray set, and also in a limited edition 3CD/2DVD/1Blu-Ray version.

King Crimson launch a European tour in September.

King Crimson 2016 European tour

Sep 04: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK

Sep 05: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK

Sep 08: Stuttgart Beethoven-Saal, Germany

Sep 11: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany

Sep 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Sep 17: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland

Sep 18: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland

Sep 20: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland

Sep 21: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland

Sep 23: Copenhagen Falkoner, Denmark

Sep 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Sep 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 02: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium

Nov 05: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Nov 06: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Nov 08: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy

Nov 09: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy

Nov 11: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy

Nov 12: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy

Nov 14: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy

Nov 15: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy

Nov 30: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria

Dec 01: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria

