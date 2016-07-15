Trending

King Crimson unveil Radical Action multi-disc box set

King Crimson's Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind disc collection includes footage from their UK, Canada and Japan tours last year

King Crimson will release their Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind multi-disc box set on September 2.

The collection includes performances from their UK, Canada and Japan tours last year – featuring every song and piece performed by Pat Mastelotto, Bill Rieflin, Gavin Harrison, Mel Collins, Tony Levin, Jakko Jakszyk and Robert Fripp. They issued a bootleg of their live show at Toronto’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre earlier this year.

Their label DGM said: “How about a full live album gathering together the complete King Crimson setlist compiled from numerous nights and selected performances? In response to overwhelming demand for video of the group’s shows, the multi-disc set will come with selected in-concert footage.”

It will be available as a 3CD/1Blu-Ray set, and also in a limited edition 3CD/2DVD/1Blu-Ray version.

A full tracklist has still to be released, but King Crimson have issued a selection of tracks which will be included in the set. It can be viewed below.

Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind can be pre-ordered via Burning Shed.

King Crimson will kick off their European tour in September.

King Crimson Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind tracks

  1. Threshold Soundscape
  2. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic Part One
  3. Pictures of a City
  4. Peace
  5. Radical Action (to Unseat The Hold of Monkey Mind)
  6. Meltdown
  7. Radical Action II
  8. Level Five
  9. Epitaph
  10. The Hell Hounds of Krim
  11. The ConstruKction of Light
  12. Scarcity of Miracles
  13. Red
  14. VROOOM
  15. Banshee Legs Bell Hassle
  16. Easy Money
  17. Interlude
  18. The Letters
  19. Sailor’s Tale
  20. The Light of Day
  21. The Talking Drum
  22. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic Part Two
  23. Starless
  24. Devil Dogs of Tessellation Row
  25. In the Court of the Crimson King
  26. 21st Century Schizoid Man
  27. Suitable Grounds for the Blues
  28. One More Red Nightmare

King Crimson 2016 European tour

Sep 04: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK
Sep 05: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK
Sep 08: Stuttgart Beethoven-Saal, Germany
Sep 11: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany
Sep 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Sep 17: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland
Sep 18: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland
Sep 20: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland
Sep 21: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland
Sep 23: Copenhagen Falkoner, Denmark
Sep 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Sep 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 02: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium
Nov 05: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Nov 06: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Nov 08: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy
Nov 09: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy
Nov 11: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy
Nov 12: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy
Nov 14: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy
Nov 15: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy
Nov 30: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria
Dec 01: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria

