King Crimson unveil Radical Action multi-disc box set

King Crimson will release their Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind multi-disc box set on September 2.

The collection includes performances from their UK, Canada and Japan tours last year – featuring every song and piece performed by Pat Mastelotto, Bill Rieflin, Gavin Harrison, Mel Collins, Tony Levin, Jakko Jakszyk and Robert Fripp. They issued a bootleg of their live show at Toronto’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre earlier this year.

Their label DGM said: “How about a full live album gathering together the complete King Crimson setlist compiled from numerous nights and selected performances? In response to overwhelming demand for video of the group’s shows, the multi-disc set will come with selected in-concert footage.”

It will be available as a 3CD/1Blu-Ray set, and also in a limited edition 3CD/2DVD/1Blu-Ray version.

A full tracklist has still to be released, but King Crimson have issued a selection of tracks which will be included in the set. It can be viewed below.

Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind can be pre-ordered via Burning Shed.

King Crimson will kick off their European tour in September.

King Crimson Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind tracks

Threshold Soundscape Larks’ Tongues in Aspic Part One Pictures of a City Peace Radical Action (to Unseat The Hold of Monkey Mind) Meltdown Radical Action II Level Five Epitaph The Hell Hounds of Krim The ConstruKction of Light Scarcity of Miracles Red VROOOM Banshee Legs Bell Hassle Easy Money Interlude The Letters Sailor’s Tale The Light of Day The Talking Drum Larks’ Tongues in Aspic Part Two Starless Devil Dogs of Tessellation Row In the Court of the Crimson King 21st Century Schizoid Man Suitable Grounds for the Blues One More Red Nightmare

King Crimson 2016 European tour

Sep 04: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK

Sep 05: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK

Sep 08: Stuttgart Beethoven-Saal, Germany

Sep 11: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany

Sep 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Sep 17: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland

Sep 18: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland

Sep 20: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland

Sep 21: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland

Sep 23: Copenhagen Falkoner, Denmark

Sep 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Sep 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 02: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium

Nov 05: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Nov 06: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Nov 08: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy

Nov 09: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy

Nov 11: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy

Nov 12: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy

Nov 14: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy

Nov 15: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy

Nov 30: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria

Dec 01: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria

