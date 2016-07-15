King Crimson unveil Radical Action multi-disc box set

King Crimson will release their Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind multi-disc box set on September 2.
The collection includes performances from their UK, Canada and Japan tours last year – featuring every song and piece performed by Pat Mastelotto, Bill Rieflin, Gavin Harrison, Mel Collins, Tony Levin, Jakko Jakszyk and Robert Fripp. They issued a bootleg of their live show at Toronto’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre earlier this year.
Their label DGM said: “How about a full live album gathering together the complete King Crimson setlist compiled from numerous nights and selected performances? In response to overwhelming demand for video of the group’s shows, the multi-disc set will come with selected in-concert footage.”
It will be available as a 3CD/1Blu-Ray set, and also in a limited edition 3CD/2DVD/1Blu-Ray version.
A full tracklist has still to be released, but King Crimson have issued a selection of tracks which will be included in the set. It can be viewed below.
Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind can be pre-ordered via Burning Shed.
King Crimson will kick off their European tour in September.
King Crimson Radical Action To Unseat The Hold Of Monkey Mind tracks
- Threshold Soundscape
- Larks’ Tongues in Aspic Part One
- Pictures of a City
- Peace
- Radical Action (to Unseat The Hold of Monkey Mind)
- Meltdown
- Radical Action II
- Level Five
- Epitaph
- The Hell Hounds of Krim
- The ConstruKction of Light
- Scarcity of Miracles
- Red
- VROOOM
- Banshee Legs Bell Hassle
- Easy Money
- Interlude
- The Letters
- Sailor’s Tale
- The Light of Day
- The Talking Drum
- Larks’ Tongues in Aspic Part Two
- Starless
- Devil Dogs of Tessellation Row
- In the Court of the Crimson King
- 21st Century Schizoid Man
- Suitable Grounds for the Blues
- One More Red Nightmare
King Crimson 2016 European tour
Sep 04: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK
Sep 05: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK
Sep 08: Stuttgart Beethoven-Saal, Germany
Sep 11: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany
Sep 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Sep 17: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland
Sep 18: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland
Sep 20: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland
Sep 21: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland
Sep 23: Copenhagen Falkoner, Denmark
Sep 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Sep 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 02: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium
Nov 05: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Nov 06: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Nov 08: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy
Nov 09: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy
Nov 11: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy
Nov 12: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy
Nov 14: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy
Nov 15: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy
Nov 30: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria
Dec 01: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria