Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt is afraid of stagnating

Opeth’s Mikael Akerfeldt admits that he is scared of stagnating.

The singer and guitarist says he is never afraid of taking creative risks with the band’s musical direction – but he fears the prospect of becoming a money-driven musician who works just to “pay the bills.”

He tells BangerTV: “If I could never write another song again that would be terrible for me. Luckily that’s never happened for me, but there have been a few periods in my life that I’ve not come up with anything that I like.

“I’m not scared about where we’re going to go – if we have a song or a record that’s different it doesn’t scare me. I’m more scared about stagnating and just pumping out shit just to maintain a career and pay the bills.”

Akerfeldt also recalls his struggle to become a “shredder” lead guitarist when he was younger before he realised his strengths lie in songwriting.

He says: “I wanted to be lead guitar player, I wanted to be a shredder. I was practicing and listening to the masters like, ‘How the fuck do they do that?’ and I never made it.

“Part of the reason is that I don’t have the patience to sit and practice – I find it boring. Eventually I was more interested in the songwriting side.”

Akerfeldt adds: “I just sit down and sometimes I’m lucky, sometimes I’m not. We’ve done 12 studio albums now, and if I kept all the shit that I’ve written, that would be 100 records of shit. The good stuff we’ve put out comes with a tale of absolutely horrible shit music that I’m ashamed of.

“I’m lazy and horrible with some things in my life, but when it comes to music I’m really tunnel-visiony. I work a lot because I love it. I get lost in a bubble when I’m writing.”

Akerfeldt also sampled the Icelandic delicacy of fermented shark, which he washed down with some vodka following the interview.

Opeth recently issued their second teaser for their upcoming album Sorceress. It’s due out this autumn.

