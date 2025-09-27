Watch King Crimson 80s affiliate band Beat perform Elephant Talk live

80s King Crimson-related quartet Beat - Adrian Belew, Danny Carey, Tony Levin and Steve Vai - have shared a new live clip of Elephant Talk.

Originally the opening track from Crimson's 1981 album Discipline, which introduced a new-look band to audiences in a new decade, the new live clip is taken from the upcoming live release, Beat Live – subtitled 'Neon Heat Disease' – which has just been released on Blu-ray, vinyl and CD through InsideOutMusic/Sony.

The band celebrated the album's release earlier this month with a one-off show at Tokyo's famed Budokan Hall. “In the eighties Robert Fripp made the observation the King Crimson quartet was perhaps the best live band in the world at the time. Tony, Steve, Danny and I are committed to honouring this legacy with each and every performance staged," Belew has stated.

Beat have previously released live versions of Frame By Frame, Neal And Jack And Me and Thela Hun Ginjeet.

BEAT LIVE is available in three configurations. A 3-LP set, a Blu-ray release accompanied by 2-CDs and a 12-page photo booklet, and a limited collector’s edition that will contain the Blu-ray, 2-CDs, a bonus CD, and a 36-page artbook.

