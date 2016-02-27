Judas Priest release Breaking The Law live video

Judas Priest have released a clip from their upcoming Battle Cry live DVD, featuring their performance of classic track Breaking The Law.

The band recorded their show at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany last year, during their tour in support of 17th album Redeemer Of Souls. The 17-song set is accompanied on DVD and Blu-ray editions by three bonus tracks recorded in Poland.

Epic Records recently said: “For decades, Judas Priest has been one of the greatest live bands in the entire heavy metal genre. And as evidenced by Battle Cry, they rock harder and more ferociously than ever.”