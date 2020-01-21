In This Moment tease new video for single The In-Between

In This Moment have shared a teaser of their new single titled The In-Between.

The band posted a snippet from the upcoming video with the caption: “The wait is over soon…” before unveiling new artwork which could be from the follow-up to follow-up to 2017’s Ritual.

In May last year, In This Moment guitarist Chris Howorth said their next studio outing would be titled Mother.

In an interview with Rockcast 128, he said: "The album is done. It’s called Mother. This is our heaviest record since Blood, I’ll say that. Ritual was getting heavier than Black Widow – that was heavy in its own way.

"Now that it's all done and I'm hearing it as one thing, I'm, like, 'Damn! This is really heavy.' So I think a lot of our fans are going to really like that about it."

He added: "It's 'Mother' in the sense of mother Maria, but also Mother Earth. Mother is the key to life."

In This Moment vocalist Maria Brink will play a solo set onboard the Shiprocked festival which sets sail from New Orleans on February 1. She’ll reconvene with her bandmates for their North American tour, which will get under way at Orlando’s House Of Blues on March 24.

Also on the bill will be Black Veil Brides, DED and Raven Black.