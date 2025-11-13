"Since speaking out, I feel like myself again...never let anyone silence you. Your voice matters." Dogma, the band of heavy metal nuns, have imploded amidst accusations of manipulation and mistreatment. Here's everything we know

Bad news for fans of sex-positive heavy metal played by nuns: it looks like Dogma have imploded. The fast-rising US band, who had begun to make serious waves in the metal scene thanks to their striking image, catchy power metal bangers and messages of empowerment, self-love and rebellion, have been beset by accusatory statements released by former members - three of whom have only recently left in what appear to be very acrimonious circumstances.

Those three ex-members - singer Grace Jane Pasturini (AKA Lilith), guitarist Amber Maldonado (Lamia), and guitarist Patri Grief (Rusalka) - released a statement at the end of October accusing people behind the scenes of Dogma of mistreating musicians within the band and misleading fans, even calling on ticket buyers to demand refunds for Dogma's ongoing tour dates.

"We were part of Dogma. We loved this project, but what’s being sold today is not Dogma," said Pasturini, Maldonado and Grief in a joint statement. "During the tours we saw unilateral decisions, broken promises, manipulation, mistreatment, and lies to the fans. The person who now controls the project is a threat to Dogma’s future and is not an artist or a musician. He turned a band into a brand, and people into disposable pieces. He betrayed the artists, his partners, and the fans. Dogma was born from connection, from the music, from the stories we shared with you.

"Replacing people without honesty isn’t who we are. Dogma is meant to push the ideals of freedom and liberation, none of which can exist without integrity and honesty toward the fans and everyone involved in the project. We don’t want to see more fans deceived, spending their money and devotion on something hollow. The real Dogma stands here, with those who created that connection for real.

"But the power isn’t in our hands. It’s in yours. It always has been. You decide who deserves to keep the music alive. No manager can control that. Make your voice heard. Don’t support a lie. The social networks using the name Official Dogma no longer represent the real band or what we stand for.

"Demand transparency. Ask for refunds if you weren’t given what you were promised. Don’t let anyone manipulate you. Also, no more masks. Masks were meant to protect identity, not to replace people. The only one who needs to take off the mask is him. The power to change this story starts with your support. We will keep going. The music, the creativity, and the truth are on our side. We put our souls into this project, and that’s why you were able to connect with us. No manager should be allowed to strip that away.

"Lilith, Lamia & Rusalka"

Dogma's official social media accounts posted a response to the allegations soon after, which read as follows:

"We are aware of recent online statements by some former, non-original members of Dogma. While we respect everyone who has contributed to our journey, we want to be clear that Dogma has always been and will continue to be much bigger than any one individual.



"Dogma was founded on creativity, collaboration, and evolution. Like any artistic project, change is part of our growth. Every member, past and present, has left a mark that helped shape who we are today, but Dogma’s vision and music continue to move forward through the dedication of the current team and the support of our fans. We are grateful for the time, energy, and moments that each member has shared with Dogma. Every contribution, big or small, became part of this journey and will always be appreciated and valued.



"We remain fully committed to the values that define Dogma: authenticity, freedom of expression, and connection through art. Our focus is and always will be on the music, the message, and the community that has made this project what it is. Thank you to everyone who continues to believe in Dogma and what we stand for, cause Dogma was never about who we are, it’s about what YOU choose to become…"

That's been by no means the end of the drama, however. Less than a week after the original allegations came out, another musician, Kim Jennett, posted a statement of her own claiming that she was almost hired as Dogma's new singer, before backing out due to being offered a contract which she alleges to have been "insulting".

"In 2024 I was told I’d be the new singer of Dogma," she stated. "I want to share my side of the story. because I know the women involved legally may be unable to share certain aspects of their story, and I have proof of that. I’m speaking out in solidarity with them. As women in music, we’ve got to have each other’s backs and call this kind of thing out so it stops happening again.

"In 2024 I was told I’d be the new singer of Dogma. (I got through the audition and to the point of exchanging contacts before flying to South America for rehearsals).

"From day one, it was made clear this wasn’t really a band. it was a brand. A plant created and pruned by the management. I was essentially playing a role.That does not take away from how much hard work and graft it takes to be a part of a project like this. The girls would have poured their hearts souls, blood sweat and tears into it. You could see they all injected a part of themselves into the roles and did an incredible job of making those characters their own.

"What makes me sick about all of this is the anonymity. The women are masked, silenced, and controlled by contracts that stop them from speaking out. with legal threats hanging over them if they do and I have the proof of all this.

"The contract I was sent was one of the most insulting things I’ve seen in my 15 year career. My Lawyer said it was essentially “slave labour” and told me not to go anywhere near it. I completely understand that not everyone has access to legal advice, and I don’t blame the women who signed. They were sold a dream. manipulated with false promises and hope, into signing something that ultimately exploited them.

"People might not realise it’s not just about the awful pay, $100 a show (frankly a joke) while the managers pocket the profits from merchandise, ticket sales, and meet and greets. It’s about control. legally bound to hide behind characters and keep mouths shut. Replaceable and exploited, all disguised behind a mask of “feminism.”

"I fought it for months. Every time I pushed back, the managers came back with manipulative tactics, trying to pressure me into signing something that would have destroyed me legally, financially, and professionally. I urged them to add a section added about basic human rights which they immediately took back out. Protecting myself against things like, sexual abuse and exploitation, allowing me rights to things such as health safety and the right to terminate the contract if these things are breached. When I urged my human rights where a non negotiable they backed out.

"It is a brand that preaches “authenticity, freedom, and expression” while handing out contracts that strip those very things away. Even their official statement says it all: “Dogma is bigger than one person.” That’s exactly it …. the musicians are treated as replaceable. Disposable.

Sadly, in today’s industry, there are so many artists that need work out there they will likely continue with a new lineup. more women being exploited and hidden behind this mask of “mystery.”

"I’m speaking out so people can see this for what it really is. If a brand’s power relies on silence, control, and anonymity, it’s not empowerment. it’s exploitation."

More musicians have since come forward claiming to have been approached by representatives of Dogma to join the band under dubious circumstances, while yesterday (Wednesday November 12), Amber Maldonado released a new, lengthier statement making yet more accusations against the band's management.

Those include allegations of manipulation, forcing unfair working conditions onto the band and, most bizarrely, forcing members of Dogma to conduct interviews using AI scripts.

"Management kept instigating fights about my work schedule," Maldonado claims. "I was asked how I was compensating his company for the lost money from missing a meet and greet. I do those for free. How am I being compensated for the paid work I'm missing to play shows? On my days off from tour, I had to go out for interviews. I normally love interviews, but not when management writes pages of AI word salad I'm supposed to follow. I was never compensated for these.

"Touring was my dream, but it wasn't worth this level of stress and mistreatment," she continues. "For my health, I had to take a step back. The entire summer, I dreamt I kept trying to tell my story, and no one cared. I had to come to terms with the fact that I had been exploited for years. Why didn't I say anything sooner? I knew if all of this started coming out during the Summer tour, management would take his anger out on the band. I waited until the time was right. That time is now.

"Since speaking out, I feel like myself again," Maldonado concludes, "and in doing so, I've reclaimed my connection to music. Never let anyone silence you. Your voice matters."

Metal Hammer reached out to representatives of Dogma for further comment in the wake of the first wave of allegations but have not received any official comment. The current incarnation of the band are touring the US before hitting Australia at the end of November and Europe and the UK next Spring.