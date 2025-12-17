“That was pretty sad”: Watch Avengers megastar Chris Hemsworth’s shambolic attempt to play drums with Parkway Drive earlier this year

Parkway Drive have released the footage of Avengers, Cabin In The Woods and Furiosa star Chris Hemsworth trying and failing to drum for them.

The clip, which the Byron Bay metalcore five-piece uploaded to TikTok earlier today (December 17), was originally broadcast as part of the second series of Hemsworth’s TV documentary show Limitless earlier this year.

It depicts the actor, a fellow Aussie, jamming with the band in preparation for a gig with pop sensation Ed Sheeran. However, he admits that he struggles to keep time and forces the members to restart a song multiple times.

Hemsworth says that he chose to jam with Parkway as he was friends with their drummer Ben Gordon and admires his “Zen quality”. After it seems that Gordon’s teachings leave a lot to be desired, guitarist Jeff Ling gives a pretty damning assessment of Hemsworth’s chops. “That was pretty sad,” he declares at the end of the calamitous rehearsal.

Watch the whole thing below.

Limitless premiered on National Geographic in 2022 and both series are available to watch in many markets via Disney Plus. The show follows Hemsworth as he explores new ways to live healthily, face his fears and potentially stave off aging.

Hemsworth is a known metalhead, having previously waxed lyrical about his love for the bands Metallica and Pantera. He’s admitted to having damaged his neck when he was younger because of all the headbanging he did.

He told Esquire in 2013: “My cousin, who was educating me on heavy metal, bought [Metallica’s self-titled 1991 album, AKA The Black Album] for me. I remember at the age of 11 pulling something in my neck from headbanging – being kind of semi-paralysed from trying to mosh and outdo each other.”

The actor spoke about his relationship with Gordon during teasers for series two of Limitless that dropped during the summer.

“He’s a good mate of mine and lives in the same town as me,” he said. “And he’s the drummer for Parkway Drive, one of the biggest metal bands in the world.

“He’s incredibly talented, but with quite a sort of Buddhist approach to it all. There’s a Zen quality to Ben that I love, which is such a contrast to the music he plays. And he’s going to be my drum teacher.”

Parkway spent much of 2025 touring to celebrate their 20th anniversary and will dedicate 2026 to writing and recording their next album. They do, however, have a handful of festival dates booked for the next 12 months. See their live slate via their website.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday next year. It will be his first time picking up the hammer and sporting the cape since he starred in the divisive Thor: Love And Thunder in 2022.