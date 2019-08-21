Hellyeah and In This Moment’s Maria Brink set for ShipRocked 2020

Organisers of the ShipRocked music cruise have revealed the names of more artists who’ll take to the high seas early next year.

The Carnival Valor will set sail from New Orleans on February 1 and stop off at Key West and Cozumel, before returning to port on February 6.

Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry, Living Colour, Asking Alexandria, Of Mice & Men, Badflower, Beartooth, Cane Hill, Dead Posey, Dead Sara, DED, Goodbye June, Hands Like Houses, Hyro The Hero, Ice Nine Kills, Royal Tusk, SHVPES, Vein and We Are Band Nerds all were previously confirmed.

It’s now been revealed that they’ll be joined by Hellyeah, Ra and Aeges, while In This Moment’s Maria Brink will perform her first-ever solo piano lounge set.

Brink says: “I am so excited to be doing ShipRocked – and not only doing it again, but doing it by myself. I think, is going to bring something so unique and special, and a different side of me that no one has ever seen before.

“I can't wait to see everybody again and have everyone experience this with me. See you all there!”

Hellyeah frontman Chad Gray adds: “We’re looking forward to living that castaway life, performing up close and personal for our fans, and hanging out with good friends in a more relaxed vacation-like environment on ShipRocked’s 11th voyage!”

Ra vocalist Sahaj Ticotin says: “For myself and the band we are super excited not only to make our debut appearance on ShipRocked, but also to use it as our launch pad for the new record Intercorrupted for 2020.

“It will be our first show in five years and we are looking forward to getting fired up again with all the other amazing bands!”

There will also be appearances by The Stowaways all-star band, Andy Wood, and late night DJ sets from Clint Lowery and Chad Nicefield.

Along with the music, fans will be able to enjoy gourmet dining, while there will be a spa, casino, fitness centre, mini-golf course, waterslide, multiple pools and hot-tubs, and 22 bars and lounges.

For more, visit the official ShipRocked website.