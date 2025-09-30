Lamb Of God seem to be teasing new music for later this week

Lamb Of God could be on the cusp of releasing new music.

On Monday (September 29), fans of the Richmond groove metal titans noticed that they had put up a new website with the URL www.s3ps1s.com.

If you enter the site and grant it access to your webcam, it will play a found-footage-style video, followed by audio of bass guitar and drums. The footage then ends with the text “lamb of god – 10.02.25”, referencing this coming Thursday, October 2.

Fans on the Lamb Of God subreddit have shared the footage and are convinced that this is a teaser for a new song entitled Sepsis. If true, it would be the first piece of original music to come from the band since their 11th album Omens came out in October 2022.

In December 2024, Lamb Of God bassist John Campbell said that the band were going to take a short break before working on new material. He told the And Now The Band podcast (via Metal Injection): “We just wrapped up, with the boat [referring to the 2024 Headbanger’s Boat cruise], our tour cycle. And now it’s time to catch our breath and start working on new stuff.”

Regarding when new music would be heard, Campbell added: “Well, don’t hold your breath, ’cause it’s gonna take a little time.”

Although it’s been almost three years since the world got original Lamb Of God music, the band released a cover of Black Sabbath’s Children Of The Grave on July 5, hinting that they’ve recently spent time in the recording studio. The cover was produced by Josh Wilbur, who’s produced every Lamb Of God album since 2009’s Wrath.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lamb Of God have four North and Central American festival dates scheduled for the remainder of 2025, starting with a set at Aftershock in Sacramento, California on October 3. They have a busy European festival schedule booked for 2026, including a headline spot at Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire, UK in August alongside Slaughter To Prevail and Judas Priest.