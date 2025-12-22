The Orb announce live performance of Metallic Spheres with Saucerful Of Secrets musicians in August

The Orb have announced a live performance of their 2010 album, Metallic Spheres, with Saucerful Of Secrets musicians Lee Harris and Dom Beken. The event takes place at Folkestone Quarterhouse on August 28.

The album was originally recorded with Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour on the back of sessions for a single, a cover of Graham Nash’s 1971 single Chicago, released as a single, Chicago – Change The World, which was recorded to aid Gary McKinnon, a Scottish systems administrator who in 2002 was accused by the US government of “committing the biggest military hack of all time," and faced extradition, decades in jail and a potential $2m fine.

In turn, they were later remixed by The Orb and producer, Killing Joke bassist Martin ‘Youth’ Glover with the full participation of Gilmour, to become Metallic Spheres. The album was remixed, partially re-recorded and released as Metallic Spheres in Colour in 2023.

Youth spoke to Prog in 2023 about his hopes for a live performance of the album with Gilmour, but for this live performance, guitarist Lee Harris, the driving force behind Saucerful Of Secrets and the band's keyboard player Dom Beken, who worked closely with the techno prog duo in the 2000s, will both be performing with The Orb.

"This will definitely be interesting musically and a whole load of fun," Harris wrote on his Facebook page. "With Dominic rejoining The Orb I'm really excited to have been asked to do what I do with a very healthy slice of influence from David's original contribution to this piece. It’s also lovely to be returning to Folkestone for the second year running."

Tickets will go on sale in January.

(Image credit: Press)