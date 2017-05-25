Guns N' Roses add more North American tour dates

Guns N’ Roses have added another run of dates to their Not In This Lifetime tour, which originally kicked off over a year ago, in April 2016. The new dates (listed below in bold) start in Philadelphia in October, and finish with two Los Angeles shows — one at The Staples Center and one at The Forum — in late November. The public pre-sale for all shows starts on June 3, while VIP packages are available now.

The band have also announced details of the support acts for the summer leg of the tour. Deftones will join the bill in St. Louis and Minneapolis, Sturgill Simpson will kick things off in Denver, Little Rock and Miami, Live will open up in Winston-Salem and Hershey, Our Lady Peace hitch a ride to Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton, UK livewires Royal Blood will warm up the crowd in Vancouver and George, Washington, while ZZ Top head home to Texas for the shows in El Paso and San Antonio.

The Not In This Lifetime tour has been one of the most successful of recent years. The band’s initial nine-week run across the US earned the band $117 million, while the band’s Antipodean dates pushed the total over the $230 million mark, and Pollstar’s annual touring chart suggested the band were earning over five million dollars per show.

Earlier this week, guitarist Richard Fortus told Hot Press, “This tour has exceeded anything that I’ve previously been a part of. The band is tighter than it’s ever been and everyone is extremely focused. It’s been an honour to be a part of it and something that I will always be very proud of,”

Guns N’ Roses play London Stadium on June 16 and 17. Full dates below.

May 27: Slane Castle, Ireland

May 30: Bilbao San Mames, Spain

Jun 02: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo Alges, Portugal

Jun 04: Madrid Estadio Vicente Calderon, Spain

Jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Imola Bo Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy

Jun 13: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 16: London Stadium, UK

Jun 17: London Stadium, UK

Jun 20: Gdansk Stadion Energa, Poland

Jun 22: Hannover Messegelande, Germany

Jun 24: Werchter Festivalpark, Belgium

Jun 27: Kobenhavn Telia Parken, Denmark

Jun 29: Jarva Friends Arena, Sweden

Jul 01: Hameelinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 04: Prague Letiste Letnany, Czech Republic

Jul 07: St Denis Stade De France, France

Jul 10: Wien Ernst Happen Stadion, Austria

Jul 12: Nymegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 15: Tel Aviv Hayarkon Park, Israel

Jul 27: St Louis The Dome, MO

Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field, CO

Aug 08: Miami Marlins Park, FL

Aug 11: Winston Salem BB&T Field, NC

Aug 13: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 16: Buffalo Orchard Park, NY

Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON

Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Aug 27: Regina Mosaic Stadium, SK

Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 01: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 03: George Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Maracanã Stadium, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Sep 26: Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sep 29: Estadio Monumental Santiago, Chile

Oct 01: Estadio Ciudad De La Plata, La Plata, Argentina

Oct 08: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Oct 11: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Oct 15: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Oct 22: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Oct 26: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Oct 29: Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Nov 02: Little Caesers Arena, Detroit, MI

Nov 06: United Center, Chicago, IL

Nov 10: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Nov 14: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Nov 17: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Nov 21: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Nov 24: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Nov 25: The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

