Guns N’ Roses top world tour earning chart

The Not In This Lifetime reunion tour has netted Guns N’ Roses over $5.5m per show – placing them at the top of Pollstar’s global concert chart.

Axl Rose and co made more than Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, Adele and Coldplay per show – but their average ticket price of $117 was also the highest in the top 20 list.

Trade publication Pollstar assemble their chart from information provided by promoters and venue managers, resulting in an average per-event figure for each band.

Second on the list is Springsteen, who made $5.3m per show at a ticket price of $112. He’s followed by pop stars Beyonce, Adele and Coldplay, who netted $4.9m, $4.2m and $3.9m respectively.

Lower down the top 20, Journey and the Doobie Brothers made No.19 with $655,000 per show at a ticket price of $60.74 while Def Leppard made No.20 with $617,000 at $59.13.

Meanwhile, Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy has said he expects to start work with Slash on his fourth solo band album within the next 18 months.

The project has been on hold since the guitarist returned to Guns N’ Roses, following the release of World On Fire in 2014.

Kennedy tells Music Life: “I think I knew by the fall of last year about the GN’R reunion. We actually had communication about a month ago about reconvening in the next year to 18 months. So the door is definitely open.”

Pollstar global concert chart – average takings per show

Guns N’ Roses – $5.5m ($117.34 per ticket) Bruce Springsteen – $5.2m ($112.28) Beyonce – $4.9m ($104.30) Adele – $4.3m ($111.04) Coldplay – $3.9m ($107.28) Kenny Chesney – $3.5m ($81.90) Justin Bieber – $2.6m ($84.87) Kanye West – $2.5m ($90.42) Drake – $2.3m ($112.58) Luke Bryan – $1.7m ($57.97)

South America

Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro Estadio Nilton Santos-Engenhao, Brazil

Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Australia

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 11: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

Asia

Feb 25: Singapore Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore

Feb 28: Bangkok SCG Stadium Thailand

Mar 03: Dubai Autism Rocks Arena, UAE