Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime tour earns $117 million

Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour has grossed $116.8 million over it’s nine-week run across North America.

According to Billboard, Hot Tour figures show that the reunited outfit featuring frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan also attracted more than one million fans over the course of their 25 performances throughout the summer.

The trio’s first shows together since 1993 came in April when they played The Troubadour in Los Angeles. They followed that with two nights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, with ticket sales totalling $6.2m based on 28,849 sales.

However, it was in New York where Guns N’ Roses had the top box office tallies, with sales hitting the $11.6m mark at MetLife Statium from the 1000,177 fans who attended two shows.

Other artists in the Hot Tours top 10 for highest grossing tours across North America this summer include Bruce Springsteen & The E Sreet Band and Metallica. Read the full list below.

Guns N’ Roses will take the tour to South America in October and November, before flying to Japan and Australia in early 2017.

Hot Tours Top 10 grossing North American summer tours

Guns N’ Roses – $116,835,698 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – $33,632,390 Barbra Streisand – $26,638,090 Celine Dion – $24,689,892 Kenny Chesney – $17,926,699 Billy Joel – $8,871,419 Metallica – $5,158,790 Juan Gabriel – $3,482,694 Keith Urban – $2,770,077 Dave Matthews Band – $1,467,185

Guns N Roses Not In This Lifetime tour 2016⁄2017

South America

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru

Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 01: Rosario Estadio Rosario, Argentina

Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Australia

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

