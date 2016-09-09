Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime tour earns $117 million

Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour has grossed $116.8 million over it’s nine-week run across North America.
According to Billboard, Hot Tour figures show that the reunited outfit featuring frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan also attracted more than one million fans over the course of their 25 performances throughout the summer.
The trio’s first shows together since 1993 came in April when they played The Troubadour in Los Angeles. They followed that with two nights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, with ticket sales totalling $6.2m based on 28,849 sales.
However, it was in New York where Guns N’ Roses had the top box office tallies, with sales hitting the $11.6m mark at MetLife Statium from the 1000,177 fans who attended two shows.
Other artists in the Hot Tours top 10 for highest grossing tours across North America this summer include Bruce Springsteen & The E Sreet Band and Metallica. Read the full list below.
Guns N’ Roses will take the tour to South America in October and November, before flying to Japan and Australia in early 2017.
Hot Tours Top 10 grossing North American summer tours
- Guns N’ Roses – $116,835,698
- Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – $33,632,390
- Barbra Streisand – $26,638,090
- Celine Dion – $24,689,892
- Kenny Chesney – $17,926,699
- Billy Joel – $8,871,419
- Metallica – $5,158,790
- Juan Gabriel – $3,482,694
- Keith Urban – $2,770,077
- Dave Matthews Band – $1,467,185
Guns N Roses Not In This Lifetime tour 2016⁄2017
South America
Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru
Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
Nov 01: Rosario Estadio Rosario, Argentina
Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina
Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil
Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil
Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil
Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil
Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia
Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
Japan
Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,
Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena
Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena
Australia
Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium
Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium
Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground
Feb 18: Adelaide Oval
Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium
