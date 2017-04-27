Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime tour brings in $230 million

It’s been revealed that Guns N’ Roses’ shows in Australia and New Zealand on their Not In This Lifetime tour grossed $38 million in sold ticket revenue.

The latest figures were published by Billboard’s Boxscore and show the reformed outfit featuring Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash’s eight shows in February have been a huge financial success.

The tour’s overall gross has now reached $230m since it kicked off in April last year – with Billboard reporting that the figure doesn’t include the revenue from seven Asian markets from the first quarter of the year.

Guns N’ Roses are top of the pile in the most recent Boxscore top 10 highest earning chart, which also features Def Leppard, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Twenty One Pilots, Santana and Green Day.

Axl Rose and co will return to the road next month for dates in Europe, starting with a set at Ireland’s Slane Castle. They’ll then return to North America for a run of summer shows.

May 27: Slane Castle, Ireland

May 30: Bilbao San Mames, Spain

Jun 02: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo Alges, Portugal

Jun 04: Madrid Estadio Vicente Calderon, Spain

Jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Imola Bo Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy

Jun 13: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 16: London Stadium, UK

Jun 17: London Stadium, UK

Jun 20: Gdansk Stadion Energa, Poland

Jun 22: Hannover Messegelande, Germany

Jun 24: Werchter Festivalpark, Belgium

Jun 27: Kobenhavn Telia Parken, Denmark

Jun 29: Jarva Friends Arena, Sweden

Jul 01: Hameelinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 04: Prague Letiste Letnany, Czech Republic

Jul 07: St Denis Stade De France, France

Jul 10: Wien Ernst Happen Stadion, Austria

Jul 12: Nymegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 15: Tel Aviv Hayarkon Park, Israel

Jul 27: St Louis The Dome, MO

Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field, CO

Aug 08: Miami Marlins Park, FL

Aug 11: Winston Salem BB&T Field, NC

Aug 13: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 16: Buffalo Orchard Park, NY

Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON

Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Aug 27: Regina Mosaic Stadium, SK

Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 01: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 03: George Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

