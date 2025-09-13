The Who add one 'final' date to their North American farewell tour

The Who have added one final date to their The Song Is Over farewell tour of North America.

Previously, the final show was thought to be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on September 28.

But today one last show has been confirmed, taking place at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday, October 1.

In a social media post, the band say: "We are pleased to announce that The Who are coming to Acrisure Arena, Greater Palm Springs, CA on October 1st for the last time on The Song is Over – The Final Public Show on the North American Farewell Tour! Tickets on sale this Wednesday, September 17th at 10AM local at Ticketmaster.com."

Ahead of the general sale, Citi Bank cardholders will get access to a presale at 10am local time on Tuesday, September 16.

Guitarist Pete Townshend recently said he wasn't sure what the band's plans were once the tour ended, saying it was in the hands of singer Roger Daltrey.

He said: "It’s in Roger’s hands. If we don’t extend the tour, would we be in breach of contract? Would we be in swindle-land if we came back?

"I’m 80, I don’t like being away from my family, my studios, my dogs and my friends. I’m not looking to spend the next five years of my life waiting to fucking drop dead on the stage."

Sep 17: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 19: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 23: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 25: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Sep 28: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Oct 01: Greater Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA (JUST ADDED)