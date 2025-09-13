The Who add one 'final' date to their North American farewell tour
The Who will say goodbye to North America with a show in Greater Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday, October 1
The Who have added one final date to their The Song Is Over farewell tour of North America.
Previously, the final show was thought to be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on September 28.
But today one last show has been confirmed, taking place at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday, October 1.
In a social media post, the band say: "We are pleased to announce that The Who are coming to Acrisure Arena, Greater Palm Springs, CA on October 1st for the last time on The Song is Over – The Final Public Show on the North American Farewell Tour! Tickets on sale this Wednesday, September 17th at 10AM local at Ticketmaster.com."
Ahead of the general sale, Citi Bank cardholders will get access to a presale at 10am local time on Tuesday, September 16.
Guitarist Pete Townshend recently said he wasn't sure what the band's plans were once the tour ended, saying it was in the hands of singer Roger Daltrey.
He said: "It’s in Roger’s hands. If we don’t extend the tour, would we be in breach of contract? Would we be in swindle-land if we came back?
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
"I’m 80, I don’t like being away from my family, my studios, my dogs and my friends. I’m not looking to spend the next five years of my life waiting to fucking drop dead on the stage."
A post shared by The Who (@officialthewho)
A photo posted by on
The Who: The Song Is Over tour 2025 remaining dates
Sep 17: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA
Sep 19: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA
Sep 21: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Sep 23: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC
Sep 25: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA
Sep 28: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV
Oct 01: Greater Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA (JUST ADDED)
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.