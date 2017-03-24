Scorpions and Megadeth to tour North America

Scorpions have announced a North American tour for later this year with special guests Megadeth.

The 16 dates have been lined up by the German veterans under the Crazy World Tour banner – a reference to the band’s 1990 album.

Scorpions lead vocalist Klaus Meine says: “When our album Crazy World was released right at the end of the Cold War, we toured around a world that was pretty crazy back then – but there was so much hope in the air for a more peaceful future.

“Now 26 years later, things are getting more crazy every other day. After all these years Crazy World is still a good motto for our upcoming world tour.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing all of you out there.”

The run of shows will get underway at Reading’s Santander Arena on September 14 and wrap up at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on October 15. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Scorpions last album was 2015’s Return To Forever, while Megadeth released their 15th record Dystopia in January 2016.

Sep 14: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Sep 16: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 19: Laval Place Bell, QC

Sep 22: Toronto Budweiser Stage Amphitheater, ON

Sep 23: Chicago Budweiser Stage Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 26: Denver 1st Bank Center, CO

Sep 29: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, WA

Sep 30: Seattle Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 03: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Oct 04: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Oct 07: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 08: Phoenix Talking Stick Arena, AZ

Oct 11: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Dallas Pavilion At The Music Factory, TX

Oct 14: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Oct 15: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

