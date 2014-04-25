New Guns N' Roses tunes within next year, says Fortus

Guns n' Roses will release new music within the next year, according to guitarist Richard Fortus.

The axeman says fans should expect new material “soon” as they will be recording during down time throughout their residency at the Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas next month.

Fortus says: “We are working on stuff and hopefully very soon we’re going to have new stuff out. Well, in the next year. We’re going to be in Vegas all together, so hopefully during that time we’re going to be able to get in a room and start laying down some more stuff.”

Fellow GN’R guitarist Bumblefoot said last year that there was music ready to go for a follow-up to 2008 album Chinese Democracy, which took 13 years to produce.