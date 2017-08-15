Gregg Allman’s final album to be celebrated at 3 US events

Three separate tribute events have been organised to mark the release of Gregg Allman’s final album.

The Southern Rock pioneer died on May 27 after suffering poor health, with his last record Southern Blood set to arrive on September 8.

The first event titled Southern Blood: Celebrating Gregg Allman will take place at the Clive Davis Theater at the Grammy Museum, Los Angeles, on September 7.

It will see Devon Allman, manager Michael Lehman, Gregg Allman Band guitarist and musical director Scott Sharrard, Southern Blood producer Don Was and Grammy Museum executive director Scott Goldman pay tribute to Allman with an evening of music and stories.

That will be followed on September 9 with a similar event at The Big House in Macon, Georgia, where the city’s mayor Robert Reichert will declare Allman’s December 8 birthday to be named ‘Gregg Allman Day.’

An evening show will feature Devon Allman, Lehman, Sharrard, Allman’s close friend Chank Middleton and Chuck Reece, Editor-in-Chief of The Bitter Southerner.

The third event planned will take place in Nashville at the Americana Music Festival & Conference on September 15. Devon Allman, Lehman and Goldman will be joined onstage by Buddy Miller, Joan Osborne, Pony Bradshaw and John Paul White.

Southern Blood features one original song and tracks recored by artists including Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne, Jerry Garcia and Willie Dixon.

Producer Was said: “I was dedicated to helping Gregg crystallise his vision for the record and to help make sure that this vision made it to the tape.

“He was a musical hero of mine and, in later years, had become a good friend. The gravitas of this particular situation was not lost on me.

“Gregg was a sweet, humble man with a good heart and good intentions and it was a great honour to help him put his musical affairs in order and say a proper farewell.”

Watch the video for Allman’s track My Only True Friend below. Southern Blood is now available for pre-order.

Gregg Allman Southern Blood tracklist

My Only True Friend Once I Was Going Going Gone Black Muddy River I Love The Life I Live Willin’ Blind Bats And Swamp Rats Out Of Left Field Love Like Kerosene Song For Adam I Love The Life I Live (Live) Love Like Kerosene (Live)

Gregg Allman: December 8, 1947 – May 27, 2017