Gregg Allman dead at 69

Southern Rock pioneer Gregg Allman has died at the age of 69.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia,” said a statement on Allman’s official website.

“Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

In August 2016 Allman cancelled his US tour after serious health concerns, and last month denied that he’d entered a hospice for medical treatment. Allman had undergone a liver transplant in 2010 after being diagnosed with hepatitis C.

“He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard,” said Allman’s longtime business manager Michael Lehman. “His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

Gregg Allman was best known for his work with the Allman Brothers Band, which he formed with his brother Duane in 1969. The band’s 1971 release At Fillmore East is frequently considered to be one of the best live albums ever recorded.

