Graham Gouldman announces biggest Heartful Of Songs tour yet
Graham Gouldman takes his successful Heartful Of Songs tour on the road in October 2026
10cc mainstay Graham Gouldman has announced tour dates for his successful semi-acoustic Heart Full of Songs shows, in which he performs material from his successful career as a songwriter.
The shows feature both Gouldman's songs with 10cc as well as major hits for other artists such as and other artists, such as The Yardbirds (Heartful Of Soul, For Your Love), Herman's Hermits (No Milk Today), Jeff Beck (Tallyman) film soundtracks such as Animalympics and Sunburn and songs from Gouldman’s solo albums and his band Wax with the late Andrew Gold. The upcoming tour is Gouldman's biggest Heartful Of Songs tour to date.
“It is extremely gratifying to do what I love, performing the songs I’ve written or co-written over the years, to audiences who really appreciate them in a semi-acoustic format,” says Gouldman, who was awarded an MBE in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours list for services to music. “With Keith Hayman, Andy Park and Ben Stone we have a fantastic band that presents the songs with passion and to the highest musical standards. I couldn’t ask for more."
Tickets on sale from 10.00am Wednesday November 26. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.
Graham Gouldman Heart Full Of Songs 2026 tour dates
Oct 8: Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre
Oct 9: Manchester Stoller Hall
Oct 10: Whitley Bay Playhouse
Oct 11: Sheffield Memorial Hall
Oct 13: Wavendon The Stables Theatre
Oct 14: Cardiff The Gate
Oct 15: Newtown The Hafren
Oct 17: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion
Oct 18: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
Oct 19: Leeds City Varieties Music Hall
Oct 20: Lincoln Drill Hall
Oct 22: Glasgow Saint Luke’s
Oct 23: Edinburgh Pleasance Theatre
Oct 24: Liverpool Epstein Theatre
Oct 26: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
Oct 27: Bristol St Georges
Oct 28: Bury St Edmunds The Apex
Oct 29: London Cadogan Hall
Tickets will be available from venues and from here.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.