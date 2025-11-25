Graham Gouldman announces biggest Heartful Of Songs tour yet

10cc mainstay Graham Gouldman has announced tour dates for his successful semi-acoustic Heart Full of Songs shows, in which he performs material from his successful career as a songwriter.

The shows feature both Gouldman's songs with 10cc as well as major hits for other artists such as and other artists, such as The Yardbirds (Heartful Of Soul, For Your Love), Herman's Hermits (No Milk Today), Jeff Beck (Tallyman) film soundtracks such as Animalympics and Sunburn and songs from Gouldman’s solo albums and his band Wax with the late Andrew Gold. The upcoming tour is Gouldman's biggest Heartful Of Songs tour to date.

“It is extremely gratifying to do what I love, performing the songs I’ve written or co-written over the years, to audiences who really appreciate them in a semi-acoustic format,” says Gouldman, who was awarded an MBE in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours list for services to music. “With Keith Hayman, Andy Park and Ben Stone we have a fantastic band that presents the songs with passion and to the highest musical standards. I couldn’t ask for more."

Tickets on sale from 10.00am Wednesday November 26. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Oct 8: Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre

Oct 9: Manchester Stoller Hall

Oct 10: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Oct 11: Sheffield Memorial Hall

Oct 13: Wavendon The Stables Theatre

Oct 14: Cardiff The Gate

Oct 15: Newtown The Hafren

Oct 17: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion

Oct 18: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Oct 19: Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

Oct 20: Lincoln Drill Hall

Oct 22: Glasgow Saint Luke’s

Oct 23: Edinburgh Pleasance Theatre

Oct 24: Liverpool Epstein Theatre

Oct 26: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Oct 27: Bristol St Georges

Oct 28: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Oct 29: London Cadogan Hall

Tickets will be available from venues and from here.