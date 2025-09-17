"You only get one shot to do this correctly and I think we nailed it": Joe Bonamassa announces all-star tribute to B.B. King
B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 features Buddy Guy, Slash, Keb' Mo', Larkin Poe, Jimmie Vaughan, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi and many more
Joe Bonamassa has curated a 32-song all-star tribute to blues legend B.B. King.
B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 is scheduled to arrive on February 6, 2026, via KTBA Records and includes contributions from Buddy Guy, Keb' Mo', Slash, Paul Rodgers, Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, Bobby Rush, George Benson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, D.K. Harrell, Shemekia Copeland, Marcus King, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Larkin Poe, Jimmie Vaughan, Warren Haynes, Dion, Aloe Blacc, Kirk Fletcher and more.
“You only get one shot to do this correctly," says Bonamassa, who famously supported B.B. King as a 12-year-old. “And I think we nailed it.
"Very few people in music define the genre in which they flourish, and B.B. King is one of them. When B.B. was alive and active, he was the blues – he was the sun which all planets rotated around. Only a few artists are the true north guiding the genre in which they participated, but he was that shining star."
"He mentored me. But I wasn't the only one. All the people in his orbit have the same story about how kind B.B. was, and how he embraced the younger generation."
The first five tracks from B.B. King’s Blues Summit – featuring Let The Good Times Roll, To Know You Is To Love You, Why I Sing The Blues, Every Day I Have The Blues and There Must Be A Better World Somewhere – are available on streaming platforms now, while Bonamassa has also released a video trailer in which he tells the story behind the album.
B.B. King’s Blues Summit is available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.
B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 - Full Tracklist
Disc 1
1. Paying The Cost To Be The Boss feat. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
2. Don’t Answer The Door feat. Marcus King
3. To Know You Is To Love You feat. Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks
4. Let The Good Times Roll feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Noah Hunt
5. Sweet Little Angel feat. Buddy Guy
6. When It All Comes Down (I’ll Still Be Around) feat. Larry McCray
7. When Love Comes To Town feat. Slash, Shemekia Copeland & Myles Kennedy
8. The Thrill Is Gone*
9. Watch Yourself feat. Jimmie Vaughan
10. Why I Sing The Blues feat. Bobby Rush
11. Sweet Sixteen feat. Jimmy Hall & Larry Carlton
12. Don’t You Want A Man Like Me feat. Larkin Poe
13. I’ll Survive feat. Keb’ Mo’
14. Heartbreaker feat. Trombone Shorty & Eric Gales
15. There Must Be A Better World Somewhere feat. George Benson
16. Chains And Things feat. Gary Clark Jr.
Disc 2
1. How Blue Can You Get feat. Warren Haynes
2.. You Upset Me Baby feat. Chris Cain
3. Ghetto Woman feat. Ivan Neville
4. Night Life feat. Paul Rodgers
5. Ain’t Nobody Home feat. Jade MacRae & Robben Ford
6. Bad Case Of Love feat. Joanne Shaw Taylor
7. Never Make A Move Too Soon feat. Dion
8. Three O’Clock Blues feat. Marc Broussard
9. Think It Over feat. Train & Chris Buck
10. It’s My Own Fault feat. Kim Wilson
11. Every Day I Have The Blues feat. D.K. Harrell
12. Please Accept My Love feat. John Nemeth
13. So Excited feat. Aloe Blacc
14. When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer feat. Dannielle De Andrea
15. Playin’ With My Friends
16. Better Not Look Down feat. Kirk Fletcher
* = Special guest still to be announced
