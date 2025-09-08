Blackberry Smoke are to celebrate their 25th anniversary with a best-of collection containing tracks from across their career. The album, which is scheduled to arrive on November 14 via the band's 3 Legged Records, will also include two previously unreleased songs, We Got Company and Southern Child (Live). Full tracklist below.

In addition to marking the band's quarter-century, the album will celebrate the legacy of late drummer Brit Turner, who died in March 2024.

"Rattle, Ramble and Roll: The Best of Blackberry Smoke - Volume One is a collection of material that has been the heartbeat of our journey," says frontman Charlie Starr. "We put together a representation of songs that captures a small part of what Blackberry Smoke is. Next year marks our 25th anniversary as a band, and it just feels right to celebrate by looking back at where we’ve been.

"We want to honour our brother Brit and the music and memories we made with him along with the legacy he left. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for riding along with us all these years. We couldn’t have done a single mile without you. Here’s to the past, the present, and the road ahead.”

Rattle, Ramble and Roll: The Best of Blackberry Smoke - Volume One is available to pre-order now. The band are currently on the road in the US on the Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour, which ends with three shows at the band's own Cancun High Tide Getaway festival in Mexico. Full dates below.

Blackberry Smoke formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2001, and released their first album, Bad Luck Ain't No Crime, two years later.

Blackberry Smoke: Rattle, Ramble & Roll: The Best Of Blackberry Smoke – Volume 1 tracklist

1. Sanctified Woman

2. Six Ways To Sunday

3. Waiting For The Thunder

4. Good One Comin’ On

5. Payback’s A Bitch

6. The Whippoorwill

7. Son Of The Bourbon

8. Hey Delilah

9. Till The Wheels Fall Off

10. Prayer For The Little Man

11. Rock And Roll Again

12. Sure Was Good

13. Let It Burn

14. Up In Smoke

15. Sleeping Dogs

16. Azalea

17. Pretty Little Lie

18. Run Away From It All

19. We Got Company

20. Southern Child (Live)

21. One Horse Town

22. Ain’t Much Left Of Me

Blackberry Smoke: Rattle, Ramble & Roll tour 2025

Sep 05: Madison Unbroken Circle Music Festival, IN

Sep 06: Fort Wayne Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater, IN

Sep 10: Pryor Born & Raised Music Festival, OK

Sep 11: Memphis The Soundstage at Graceland, TN

Sep 13: Wichita Temple Live at Wichita Scottish Rite Center, KS

Sep 19: Birmingham Avondale Brewing Company, AL

Sep 20: Ashland Healing Appalachia, KY

Sep 26: London World Chicken Festival, KY

Sep 27: Davenport Rhythm City Casino Resort, IA

Sep 28: Joliet Rialto Square Theatre, IL

Oct 03: Chattanooga Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, TN

Oct 04: Beaver Dam Beaver Dam Amphitheater, KY

Oct 05: Marion MTN Dew Park, IL

Oct 10: Wilmington Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, NC

Oct 11: Charles Town The Event Center at Hollywood Casino, WV

Oct 12: York Appell Center for the Performing Arts, PA

Oct 23: San Antonio Stable Hall, TX

Oct 24: Little Rock The Hall, AR

Oct 25: Lake Charles Golden Nugget Lake Charles, LA

Oct 30: Baton Rouge River Center Theatre, LA

Oct 31: Shreveport Strand Theatre, LA

Nov 01: Fort Worth Billy Bob’s Texas, TX

Nov 07: Marietta Peoples Bank Theatre, OH

Nov 08: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Nov 09: Saginaw Temple Theatre, MI

Nov 13: Ithaca State Theater of Ithaca, NY

Nov 14: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Nov 19: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Nov 20: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Nov 21: Fort Lauderdale The Parker, FL

Nov 22: Pinellas Park St. Pete BikeFest, FL

Dec 6-10: Cancun High Tide Getaway, Mexico

