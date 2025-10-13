Glenn Hughes announces 2026 US tour
Well-travelled bassist and singer Glenn Hughes begins the UK leg of his European tour this evening
Glenn Hughes has announced a US tour for 2026. The former Trapeze/Deep Purple/Hughes-Thrall/Black Sabbath/California Breed/Dead Daisies bassist and singer and current Black Country Communion frontman will begin a run of 25 shows at the Capistrano Coach House in San Juan, CA, on March 27, and wrap things up on May 10 at The Marquee in Tempe, AZ.
The new dates are in addition to Hughes's current UK tour, which begins this evening in Bristol, and a run of South American dates set for next month. Full dates below.
"Looking forward to seeing you on my next tour in Spring 2026," says Hughes. "A new show with good vibrations, to carry the message that 'music is the healer'. I'll see you down the front!"
Hughes's Chosen Years tour is in support of this year's Chosen album, which he says may be his last.
"I’m not going to retire, but making a solo album tears me up," he told Classic Rock earlier this year. "They’re so personal, they just do a number on me. I can’t make plans. If I make plans, God goes: “No way, pal, we’re not going to do that”. If Chosen is the last album I make, it’s an epic way to finish. But then again, you never know with me."
Glenn Hughes: The Chosen Years Tour 2025/2026
Oct 14: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Oct 15: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK
Oct 17: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill, UK
Oct 18: London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK
Oct 21: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Oct 22: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK
Oct 24: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 25: Glasgow The Garage, UK
Nov 11: Porto Alegre Opinião, Brazil
Nov 13: Belo Horizonte Mister Rock, Brazil
Nov 14: Rio De Janeiro Circo Voador, Brazil
Nov 16: São Paulo Vip Station, Brazil
Nov 18: Curitiba Tork n' Roll, Brazil
Nov 20: Mar Del Plata Abbey Road, Argentina
Nov 21: Buenos Aires Arena Sur, Argentina
Nov 23: Córdoba Club Paraguay, Argentina
Nov 25: Salta Teatro del Huerto, Argentina
Nov 27: Santiago Teatro Coliseo, Chile
Nov 29: Bogota Teatro C.E.G, Colombia
Mar 27: San Juan Capistrano Coach House, CA
Mar 28: Agoura Hills Canyon Club, CA
Mar 30: Denver Federal Theater, CO
Apr 01: [to be announced]
Apr 03: Columbus The King Of Clubs, OH
Apr 04: Lorain Palace Theater, OH
Apr 06: Joliet The Forge, IL
Apr 08: Edwardsville Wildey Theater, IL
Apr 10: Edwardsville Wildey Theater, IL
Apr 11: St Charles Arcada Theatre, IL
Apr 13: Sellersville Theater, PA
Apr 15: Derry Tupelo Music Hall, NH
Apr 17: Jim Thorpe Penns Peak, PA
Apr 18: Hudson Falls Strand Theater, NY
Apr 21: Atlanta Garden Club, GA
Apr 23: St Petersburg Ferg's, FL
Apr 24: Mount Dora Mt. Dora Music Hall, FL
Apr 26: Ft. Lauderdale Culture Room, FL
Apr 29: Houston Warehouse Live Midtown (Rise Rooftop), TX
May 01: [to be announced]
May 04: Tucson The Rialto Theater, AZ
May 06: Las Vegas Fremont Country Club, NV
May 07: Menlo Park Guild Theatre, CA
May 09: Oxnard Performing Arts Center, CA
May 10: Tempe The Marquee, AZ
