Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a co-headline US tour for the summer of 2016. The run of 19 Double Trouble Double Vision shows, which kicks off on July 23 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA and concludes at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR, on August 29, is a rare double-header featuring two bands whose touring lineups contain no original members.

"The energy the band has felt knowing we'll be touring with Skynyrd this coming summer has been electric!" says Foreigner's Jeff Pilson, who joined the band in 2004. "Two bands with plenty of iconic songs, duelling guitars, double trouble and double vision are gonna set each and every stage on fire! No question this will be the go-to event of the summer!"

"I'm excited to share the stage with Foreigner and hear all their amazing hits!" adds Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant, a member of the southern rock titans since 1987. "I've always been a fan, and I believe the audience will love this tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner together – it doesn't get much better than that. See y'all in 2026!"

The two artist pre-sales begin on Tuesday, November 18, at noon local time, while the general sale kicks off Friday, November 21. Support at all shows comes from the southern and classic rock covers band Six Gun Sally. Full dates below.

Foreigner & Lynyrd Skynyrd Double Vision Double Trouble tour 2026

Jul 23: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 24: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 25: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 30: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 31: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI

Aug 06: Saint Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Aug 07: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 14: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO

Aug 16: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN

Aug 20: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 22: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 27: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion, TX

Aug 28: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Aug 29: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

