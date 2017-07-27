Gregg Allman’s final studio album out in September

Rounder Records have announced that they’ll release Gregg Allman’s final album titled Southern Blood on September 8.

The Southern Rock pioneer died on May 27 after suffering poor health – but he’d continued to work on the record over the past few years.

Manager Michael Lehman says: “Gregg was very excited to be in the studio. He was especially thrilled to be recording this studio album with his solo band – he was so proud of them and loved the sound that they produced together. Gregg felt close to every single one of them.

“The Gregg Allman Band was like a family or a well oiled machine, always knowing what the other band members were thinking and doing. They enabled him to realise a sound that he’d been hearing in his head for decades but was previously unable to achieve.”

Southern Blood features one original song and tracks recored by artists including Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne, Jerry Garcia and Willie Dixon.

Producer Don Was says: “I was dedicated to helping Gregg crystallise his vision for the record and to help make sure that this vision made it to the tape.

“He was a musical hero of mine and, in later years, had become a good friend. The gravitas of this particular situation was not lost on me.

“Gregg was a sweet, humble man with a good heart and good intentions and it was a great honour to help him put his musical affairs in order and say a proper farewell.”

To mark the announcement, a video trailer showcasing Allman and the record has been released. Watch it below. Southern Blood is now available for pre-order.

Gregg Allman Southern Blood tracklist

My Only True Friend Once I Was Going Going Gone Black Muddy River I Love The Life I Live Willin’ Blind Bats And Swamp Rats Out Of Left Field Love Like Kerosene Song For Adam I Love The Life I Live (Live) Love Like Kerosene (Live)

