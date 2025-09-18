Slash announces Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival live album and concert film

Slash has announced a new live album and concert film. Slash: Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival was filmed and recorded in July 2024 at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO, during the Guns N' Roses guitarist's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. (Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance) blues tour.

The first video from the album, a cover of Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green-era classic Oh Well, features Slash and his Blues Ball band, who include Teddy “ZigZag” Andreadis (keyboards, harmonica, vocals), Tash Neal (rhythm guitar, vocals), Johnny Griparic (bass, backing vocals), and Michael Jerome (drums).

"When I first picked up the guitar, the guys that I was inspired by at that time were all heavily influenced by Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf and Robert Johnson, and I just went full circle," Slash told Classic Rock last year. "So that is really the root of where my guitar playing came from.

"The blues has always functioned as a release for people that are having hard times – both the people playing it and the people listening to it. And unfortunately, I think a lot of people are having a hard time these days."

Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival will be released on November 7 on 2CD+DVD digipak, 2CD+Blu-ray digipak, and on triple LP via earMusic. The concert film will feature behind-the-scenes interviews and has been mixed in PCM Stereo and DTS 5.1 audio. Full tracklist below. Pre-orders are available now.

Slash: Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tracklist

1. Intro

2. Parchman Farm Blues

3. Killing Floor

4. Born Under a Bad Sign

5. Oh Well

6. Big Legged Woman

7. Key to the Highway

8. Papa Was a Rollin' Stone

9. Stormy Monday ​

10. The Pusher

11. Metal Chestnut

12. Crossroads

13. Stone Free

14. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

15. Shake Your Money Maker