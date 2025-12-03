An unheard Scott Weiland song has been released to mark the 10th anniversary of the Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman's death.

"To commemorate the 10th anniversary of his passing on December 3, 2015, a previously unreleased Scott Weiland track, If I Could Fly, is being released worldwide today via Primary Wave/Virgin in honour of this rock icon," reads the blurb accompanying the release. "This marks the first unveiling of original, unreleased material from the Scott Weiland archive since his passing.

"Written in 2000 after the birth of his son, the song captures Weiland at a deeply personal and inspired moment, showcasing the emotional depth that defined so much of his work."

If I Could Fly was written by Weiland and producer Doug Green, whose credits include work on Velvet Revolver's Contraband, Stone Temple Pilots' 2001 album Shangri-La Dee Da and 2010's self-titled collection, Scott Weiland's solo album "Happy" In Galoshes, and his Christmas collection The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.

According to a statement released at the time of his death, Weiland passed away in his sleep while on a tour stop in Bloomington, Minnesota, with his band The Wildabouts. The medical examiner later determined the cause of death to be an accidental overdose.

Weiland's son, Noah, is also a musician and released a version of Velvet Revolver's classic Slither earlier this year. This evening (December 4) he pays tribute to his father with a show at the Garden Amp outdoor amphitheater in Orange County, California, with Sublime frontman Jakob Nowell.

