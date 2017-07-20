Queen and Led Zeppelin star in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now!

Classic Rock 239 is out today, and comes in two distinct flavours. One cover revisits Queen’s classic News Of The World album, while the second stars Jimmy Page as we look at the dramatic circumstances that led to the recording of Presence.

Elsewhere you’ll find Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Styx, Necromandus, John Lydon, Black Country Communion, Alter Bridge, Genesis, Saxon, Guns N’ Roses, Tax The Heat, A Thousand Horses, Biters, Fish, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Portnoy, Helloween and more. Full details below!

Cover Features

Queen

In the autumn of 1977, it looked as if the band’s reign might be over. Instead they hit back with the globally successful News Of The World and ruled once more.

Led Zeppelin

The story of how Presence, the band’s seventh studio album, climbed out of the wreckage of potential disaster.

Features

Mid-year preview

There have already been some great rock albums released this year, but they’re only the start. We look ahead at some of the highly anticipated records still to come in 2017, including…

Black Country Communion

We kick things off by catching up with Glenn Hughes, as he, Joe Bonamassa and co. prepare for their return.

Living Colour

Politically charged and potent, their new album is attuned to events in the present while inspired by music from the past.

Tax The Heat

The sharp-suited West Country rockers return with more classy, hard-hitting rock’n’roll.

Alter Bridge

With a new mega live album (including rarities) and shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on the way, it’s a busy time for Myles Kennedy and co.

Monster Truck

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” say the hard-rocking Canadians, as they finesse their established formula on new LP.

A Thousand Horses

We caught up with the southern, Skynyrd-esque bright sparks as they release their brand new record.

John Lydon

Never trust the music industry or nuns. Question everything. Religion is pollution. You don’t have to hate your bandmates. These and more help shape the former Sex Pistol’s world view.

Foreigner

An exclusive extract from Mick Jones’s new autobiography, written with Classic Rock’s Paul Rees.

Necromandus

Meet possibly the best band ever to have completely missed the boat when their ship really should have steamed in.

Styx

After 14 album-free years, they’ve surprised everyone by releasing a new album. The other surprise is that it’s rather good.

Biters

We take the Atlanta rockers vinyl shopping, give them 50 quid and see what fantastic plastic they spend it on.

Helloween

The full story – guaranteed gremlin-free this time!

What’s on your free CD

They’re Coming!

17 top tracks by rising new bands, including Bad Marriage, The Wellbred Bastards, Koyo, Ornaments, Wakan Phoenix and more…

The Dirt

Lost footage of Led Zeppelin at 1970 Bath Festival found; Journey men Schon and Cain at loggerheads; Team Rock Radio makes a triumphant return… Say hello to Shaman’s Harvest and Koyo, Welcome back Amplifier, Rex Brown and Peter Perrett, say goodbye to Anita Pallenberg, Rosalie Sorrels, Les Payne…

Raw Power

The new Dean From Hell replica guitar honours former Pantera guitarist the late Darrell ‘Dimebag’ Abbott.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Genesis

A four-minute ‘pop’ song rather than a complex prog epic, Follow You Follow Me opened the door to megastardom.

Q&A: Fish

Marillion’s former frontman looks back on the band’s commercial peak: Misplaced Childhood.

Six Things You Should Know About… Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The musician who helped bring the blues into the present reckons now is a “fantastic time” for the genre.

Reviews

New albums from Alice Cooper, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Robin Trower, Accept, Blackwater Conspiracy, Prong, Cock Sparrer, Quiet Riot… Reissues from Marillion, Kiss, Glenn Hughes, ELP, 10cc, Allman Brothers, Samson, Rolling Stones, Bill Nelson… DVDs, films and books on Guns N’ Roses, Joe Bonamassa, Manic Street Preachers, Eagles Of Death Metal Live reviews of Guns N’ Roses, King’s X, Prophets Of Rage, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mark Lanegan…

Buyer’s Guide: Saxon

South Yorkshire’s NWOBHM pioneers have recorded some of heavy metal’s defining albums. But which are their best?

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Graham Bonnet, Dokken and Climax Blues Band. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Mike Portnoy

“Hearing Dream Theater without me still hurts.” The former DT drummer on being a control freak, booze and having to choose between playing with Rush or Paul McCartney.

