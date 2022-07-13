God Is An Astronaut share video for "oldest song" Route 666

Irish post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut have shared a new live video for their song Route 666, one of the very earliest songs the band ever wrote. You can watch a video for a newly recorded and reworked Coda below.

It's taken from their new live studio album, The Beginning Of The End, which will be released through Napalm Records on July 15. To celebrate the band's 20th anniversary The Beginning Of The End features modern transformations of all of the songs from their debut album, 2002’s The End Of The Beginning.

"Route 666 is the oldest God Is An Astronaut song. It was written in 1999 before God Is An Astronaut was formed,“ reveals vocalist and guitarist Torsten Kinsella. "Initially Niels and I came up with the name/subject matter after watching US Televangelist Don Stewart pitching his green prosperity prayer handkerchief on the TV which we found obviously ludicrous, equally entertaining and humorous.

"Back in the early years when we would play Route 666 live we would use some old film clips from the 1968 horror film The Devil Rides Out. Needless to say the whole vibe was satirical.“

The Beginning Of The End will be available as a CD digisleeve, double black vinyl, limited edition double gold vinyl (300), limited edition double marble, orange transparent and black vinyl (500) and asa digital album.

