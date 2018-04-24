Listen to God Is An Astronaut’s new album Epitaph in full

God Is An Astronaut - Epitaph
1. Epitaph
2. Mortal Coil
3. Winter Dusk/Awakening
4. Seance Room
5. Komorebi
6. Medea
7. Oisín
God Is An Astronaut have released a stream of their new album Epitaph ahead of its official launch later this week.
It will be released on Friday (April 27) via Napalm Records, but all seven tracks can be heard below.
Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Torsten Kinsella tells Hot Press: “This is an album that is very dear to our hearts, we hope you enjoy it and for all our fans in Europe, we will see you soon.”
Last month, the band released their video for the title track exclusively with Prog.
Speaking about the song, the band told Prog: We wanted the video to capture the horror, overwhelming grief and the dark reality of an untimely death.
“The video features post mortem photography as it directly reflects the subject matter. This song touches on everything from childhood innocence (vulnerability) to the moment you are given the shocking news, to the aftermath that faces a family over a tragic loss.”
God Is An Astronaut will head out on tour from this weekend. They have dates planned in Europe, the UK and Russia.
God Is An Astronaut 2018 tour dates
Apr 28: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium
Apr 29: Cologne Gebaude, Germany
Apr 30: Berlin Columbia Theatre, germany
May 01: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
May 02: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic
May 03: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria
May 04: Munich Feierwerk, Germany
May 05: Milan Fabrique, Italy
May 06: Bologna Estragon, Italy
May 07: Ciampino Orion, Italy
May 09: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
May 10: Madrid Caracol, Spain
May 12: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
May 13: Paris Le Trabendo, France
May 14: Colmar Grillen, France
May 15: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands
May 17: London Electric Ballroom, UK
May 18: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK
May 20: Manchester Club Academy, UK
Jun 18: London Meltdown Festival, UK
Jul 07: Carlow Bare Festival, Ireland
Jul 12: Porto Casa Da Musica, Portugal
Jul 13: Vivero Resurrection Fest, Spain
Jul 14: Bilbao Stage Live, Spain
Jul 15: Begles BT59, France
Nov 20: Lviv FestRepublic, Ukraine
Nov 21: Kiev Atlas, Ukraine
Nov 22: Minsk Re:Public, Belarus
Nov 23: Moscow Glav Club, Russia
Nov 24: St Petersburg Aurora Hall, Russia
Nov 26: Novosibirsk Mayakovsky, Russia
Nov 28: Krasnodar Arena Hall, Russia