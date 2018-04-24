Listen to God Is An Astronaut’s new album Epitaph in full

God Is An Astronaut - Epitaph 1. Epitaph

2. Mortal Coil

3. Winter Dusk/Awakening

4. Seance Room

5. Komorebi

6. Medea

7. Oisín

God Is An Astronaut have released a stream of their new album Epitaph ahead of its official launch later this week.

It will be released on Friday (April 27) via Napalm Records, but all seven tracks can be heard below.

Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Torsten Kinsella tells Hot Press: “This is an album that is very dear to our hearts, we hope you enjoy it and for all our fans in Europe, we will see you soon.”

Last month, the band released their video for the title track exclusively with Prog.

Speaking about the song, the band told Prog: We wanted the video to capture the horror, overwhelming grief and the dark reality of an untimely death.

“The video features post mortem photography as it directly reflects the subject matter. This song touches on everything from childhood innocence (vulnerability) to the moment you are given the shocking news, to the aftermath that faces a family over a tragic loss.”

God Is An Astronaut will head out on tour from this weekend. They have dates planned in Europe, the UK and Russia.

God Is An Astronaut 2018 tour dates

Apr 28: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Apr 29: Cologne Gebaude, Germany

Apr 30: Berlin Columbia Theatre, germany

May 01: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

May 02: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

May 03: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

May 04: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

May 05: Milan Fabrique, Italy

May 06: Bologna Estragon, Italy

May 07: Ciampino Orion, Italy

May 09: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

May 10: Madrid Caracol, Spain

May 12: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

May 13: Paris Le Trabendo, France

May 14: Colmar Grillen, France

May 15: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands

May 17: London Electric Ballroom, UK

May 18: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

May 20: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Jun 18: London Meltdown Festival, UK

Jul 07: Carlow Bare Festival, Ireland

Jul 12: Porto Casa Da Musica, Portugal

Jul 13: Vivero Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 14: Bilbao Stage Live, Spain

Jul 15: Begles BT59, France

Nov 20: Lviv FestRepublic, Ukraine

Nov 21: Kiev Atlas, Ukraine

Nov 22: Minsk Re:Public, Belarus

Nov 23: Moscow Glav Club, Russia

Nov 24: St Petersburg Aurora Hall, Russia

Nov 26: Novosibirsk Mayakovsky, Russia

Nov 28: Krasnodar Arena Hall, Russia