Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe to broadcast new album, Liminal, into space!
Brian Eno and Anglo-American conceptual artist and composer Beatie Wolfe release new album Liminal today
Brian Eno's brand new album with Anglo-American conceptual artist and composer Beatie Wolfe, Liminal, is released through Decca Records today, but the artists themselves have their sights set on much bigger things.
This evening Liminal will be broadcast into space! With the assistance of Nobel Prize-winning physicist Dr. Robert Wilson, the legendary Holmdel Horn antenna in Crawford Park, New Jersey, Liminal will voyage to the stars!
The Holmdel Horn antenna was built by Bell Laboratories in 1959, it played a crucial role in the discovery of the cosmic microwave background radiation, which substantiated the Big Bang Theory, as well as picking up the earliest echoes of the birth of the Universe.
“This music, to us, feels like an exploration of new territories, imagining future worlds that we want to live in," says Eno. "And so it felt fitting to broadcast it into the unknown, into dark matter."
Both Eno and Wolfe refer to Liminal as dark matter music, in relation to the album's predecessors, Luminal, described as dream music, Lateral as space music, and both of which were also released this year.
“Liminal dwells somewhere between Lateral and Luminal, but also in its own place entirely," the pair say. "It feels like the beginning of exploring a new terrain of music that is about future landscapes, environmental spaces and atmospheres, that a human presence (of sorts) occasionally floats in and out of.”
You can also watch a just-released video for the song Procession below.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
