Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe to broadcast new album, Liminal, into space!

Brian Eno's brand new album with Anglo-American conceptual artist and composer Beatie Wolfe, Liminal, is released through Decca Records today, but the artists themselves have their sights set on much bigger things.

This evening Liminal will be broadcast into space! With the assistance of Nobel Prize-winning physicist Dr. Robert Wilson, the legendary Holmdel Horn antenna in Crawford Park, New Jersey, Liminal will voyage to the stars!

The Holmdel Horn antenna was built by Bell Laboratories in 1959, it played a crucial role in the discovery of the cosmic microwave background radiation, which substantiated the Big Bang Theory, as well as picking up the earliest echoes of the birth of the Universe.

“This music, to us, feels like an exploration of new territories, imagining future worlds that we want to live in," says Eno. "And so it felt fitting to broadcast it into the unknown, into dark matter."

Both Eno and Wolfe refer to Liminal as dark matter music, in relation to the album's predecessors, Luminal, described as dream music, Lateral as space music, and both of which were also released this year.

“Liminal dwells somewhere between Lateral and Luminal, but also in its own place entirely," the pair say. "It feels like the beginning of exploring a new terrain of music that is about future landscapes, environmental spaces and atmospheres, that a human presence (of sorts) occasionally floats in and out of.”

You can also watch a just-released video for the song Procession below.

Get Liminal.