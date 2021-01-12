God Is An Astronaut release video for new single Fade

Irish post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut have released a video for their brand new single Fade. The song is taken from the band's upcoming new studio album Ghost Tapes #10 which will be released through Napalm Records on February 12.

“It’s all about hypnotic intensity, blends of intense noise and melody along with a mix of electronics," the band state. You can watch the dark, poignant video for Fade in full below.

Ghost Tapes #10, the follow-up to 2018's Epitaph is described as "the most ferocious God Is An Astronaut full-length to date – it still retains all the rich musical and emotive elements the band is known for by wheeling around luminance, but offering its harsh and deep reminiscences as well."

The new album sees Jo Quail guesting on atmospheric closing track Luminous Waves, while Jimmy Scanlan adds additional guitars.

Ghost Tapes #10 will be avilable as gatefold gold vinyl (limited to 300 copies), gatefold vinyl splatter white/gold/black and Brush Print Album Cover Metal Plate, Slipmat (strictly limited to 100 copies), gatefold vinyl splatter white/black (limited to 300 copies), four-page CD digipak and digital album.

Pre-order Ghost Tapes #10.