With Altar's delightfully gothic dream-pop, NewDad have hit new heights, but their triumph has come at a price

NewDad are letting loose. On their second full-length release, Altar, the Galway band grapple with homesickness, sacrifice, and pain as they come to terms with their status as a band on the rise. Since their debut album Madra, they’ve been on a journey that most young musicians only dream of, touring the world with their heroes and finding critical acclaim across the board. But as they tell us on Altar, everything comes with a price.

The opening moments of Altar channel early Cure albums; the sparse guitar and thrumming bass of Heavyweight is reminiscent of Seventeen Seconds. The whispered quality of singer/guitarist Julie Dawson’s voice sits well with the bare instrumentation that gradually builds in complexity. Other Side is a beautiful gothic lullaby that follows in the footsteps of PJ Harvey.

There’s a permeating cold achieved in these more low-key numbers, often found in this style of gothic dream-pop, but that’s not to say that Altar is one-note. Everything I Wanted and Vertigo add brightness to the album, raising the energy without detracting from the record's consistency. Roobosh is a high point of the album, with its relentless energy and rage that adds an exciting flavour to the gloomier, gothic tone of the album.

The level of detail in the instrumentation of Sinking Kind of Feeling, with its soft, intricate sound and religious imagery, captures the sense of homesickness that fuelled the album, brought on by the band’s move from Galway to London. Misery’s staccato guitars and ethereal vocals add a wonderful texture, proving the band have shifted and evolved since Madra.

Altar is an exciting next step for NewDad, showing incredible growth from their first album. Their particular take on dream-pop is reaching new heights as they continue to experiment and solidify their ideas. A delightfully gothic piece for the colder weather, NewDad have triumphed in their second chapter.