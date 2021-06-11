Devin Townsend announces new album Lightwork

Devin Townsend has announced that he has begun work on his latest studio album, which will be called Lighthouse.

Townsensd will release Lighthouse in Spring 2022 and has announced a run of European tour dates to back up the album's release. Townsend is working on the follow-up to 2019's Empath with with GGGarth Richardson at his The Farm Studios in Vancouver BC.

Last year Townsend said that Lighthouse was: "weird, alien sounding, effervescent, sunny load of oddness.

“I think I’m writing an album, unexpectedly, called Lightwork that is abstract and a stream of conscious. Still significantly far away from anything, but it’s determinedly taking shape. It’s been odd though, as every record is a reflection of the time it was conceived.

“And this is clearly a weird time. It’s strange, abstract, meandering and weird. If I try to curb it and write something more disciplined, it would be a dumb rehash of stuff I’m clearly bored of. So I follow this where it wants to go."

At the same time Townsend has announced the Lightwork Tour 2022. The following dates are currently scheduled with more shows to be announced in due time. Tickets will go on sale Monday, June 14, 10am GMT/11am CET.

Get tickets.

The Lightwork Tour 2022 dates:

Apr 13: IRE Dublin, Olympia

Apr 19: FAR Lille, Le Splendid

Apr 20: BEL Brussels, AB

Apr 21: GER Frankfurt, Batschkapp

Apr 22: GER Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

Apr 23: FRA Paris, L'Olympia

Apr 25: GER Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn

Apr 26: FRA Clermont Ferrand, La Cooperative De Mai

Apr 27: FRA Toulouse, Le Bikini

Apr 29: POR Lisbon, Cineteatro

Apr 30: SPA Madrid, La Riviera

May 1: SPA Barcelona, Razzmatazz 1

May 3: FRA Marseille, Le Moulin

May 4: ITA Milan, Live Club

May 6: AUS Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm

May 7: GER Munich, Backstage Werk

May 8: SWI Zurich, X-Tra

May 10: GER Leipzig, Werk 2

May 12: DEN Copenhagen, Amager Bio

May 13: SWE Gothenburg, Pustervik

May 14: NOR Oslo, Sentrum Scene

May 16: SWE Stockholm, Cirkus