The Bloodstock line-up just got even bigger

Bloodstock Festival has added 11 more bands to this year’s line-up.

The Wildhearts, Raging Speedhorn and Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons join headliners Judas Priest, Devin Townsend and Kreator at Catton Park, Derbyshire from August 11-15, 2021

The Wildhearts will appear on the Main Stage on the Friday, while Raging Speedhorn will play the Sophie Lancaster Stage on the same day. Former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell headlines the Sophie Lancaster Stage on Saturday.

Also newly added to the bill are Hacktivist, Thunderous Jones, Ashen Crown, Luna’s Call, Urne, Forlorn World, Seething Akira and King Witch.

Other bands set play include Dimmu Borgir, Skindred, Saxon, Paradise Lost, Dark Tranquility, The Night Flight Orchestra, Bloodywood and Orange Goblin,

This year’s Bloodstock will take place across five days rather than the usual four, after 2020’s festival was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.